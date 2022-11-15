ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

Most Connecticut Electric Bills To Increase Nearly 50%

Connecticut residents will see their electric bills increase almost 50% over what they currently pay, according to new filings with the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). Citing global demand, both Eversource and United Illuminating have informed regulators that the supply portion of consumers’ bills will increase by nearly 100%,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Adds A Net 500 Jobs In October

Connecticut added 1,100 private sector jobs while losing 600 government jobs in October, according to monthly statistics released Thursday by the Labor Department which reported a modest net uptick that continues a 10-month streak of job growth. The report contained tepid good news on the state’s employment situation. The net...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Discounts available in Connecticut on home heating oil

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you filled your oil tank this season, your bill has likely doubled, but some heating oil companies are offering discounts. The higher cost results in higher credit card fees for businesses. Bethany Fuel said it is paying thousands of dollars a month due to the 2.5% fee and is now […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Comptroller-Elect Calls for More Funding for Hero Pay Program

Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon called Wednesday on the state legislature to dedicate more funding to a popular Premium Pay program aimed at compensating front line workers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. During a mid-day press conference at Hartford Hospital, Scanlon told reporters that the $30 million allocated in the state...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Daum Tapped As State Development Chief

Gov. Ned Lamont turned to a New Havener from within the ranks of his administration to shepherd Connecticut’s economic development for the next four years. That newly promoted New Havener is Alexandra Daum, a local landlord and current deputy state economic development official. At a Wednesday afternoon press conference...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Forever homes: Conn. finalizes 50 adoptions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today is national adoption day. To celebrate adopted and foster families, the State of Connecticut is finalizing some 50 adoptions today. The court let News 8 attend the adoption of 21 month-old Lilly Clarizio. “We try to raise awareness of children in foster care and adoptive families to help honor […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'

Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Northern Connecticut towns saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. While Tuesday’s snow was expected, it still took many Connecticut residents by surprise. “Normally I’m ready by this time, but this year I’ve been slacking,” said Brian Lobardo. Many are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy