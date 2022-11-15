Read full article on original website
ctnewsjunkie.com
Most Connecticut Electric Bills To Increase Nearly 50%
Connecticut residents will see their electric bills increase almost 50% over what they currently pay, according to new filings with the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). Citing global demand, both Eversource and United Illuminating have informed regulators that the supply portion of consumers’ bills will increase by nearly 100%,...
Eversource, UI customers could soon see a nearly 50% increase in monthly bills
Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills as Eversource and United Illuminating filed new supply rates with the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Adds A Net 500 Jobs In October
Connecticut added 1,100 private sector jobs while losing 600 government jobs in October, according to monthly statistics released Thursday by the Labor Department which reported a modest net uptick that continues a 10-month streak of job growth. The report contained tepid good news on the state’s employment situation. The net...
Discounts available in Connecticut on home heating oil
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you filled your oil tank this season, your bill has likely doubled, but some heating oil companies are offering discounts. The higher cost results in higher credit card fees for businesses. Bethany Fuel said it is paying thousands of dollars a month due to the 2.5% fee and is now […]
Change of pace: These are the states Conn. residents want to relocate to
Conn. (WTNH) — Do you ever feel like you need a change of pace? You’re not alone. Connecticut residents looking to relocate often look to the city or out west. A study, conducted by moving experts at movingapt.com, looked at Google search data across the state based on search terms like “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Comptroller-Elect Calls for More Funding for Hero Pay Program
Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon called Wednesday on the state legislature to dedicate more funding to a popular Premium Pay program aimed at compensating front line workers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. During a mid-day press conference at Hartford Hospital, Scanlon told reporters that the $30 million allocated in the state...
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Daum Tapped As State Development Chief
Gov. Ned Lamont turned to a New Havener from within the ranks of his administration to shepherd Connecticut’s economic development for the next four years. That newly promoted New Havener is Alexandra Daum, a local landlord and current deputy state economic development official. At a Wednesday afternoon press conference...
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
New rent assistance funds will go to stop evictions already underway
The latest influx of money to Connecticut's rental assistance program, UniteCT, will help prevent evictions at court mediations.
Forever homes: Conn. finalizes 50 adoptions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today is national adoption day. To celebrate adopted and foster families, the State of Connecticut is finalizing some 50 adoptions today. The court let News 8 attend the adoption of 21 month-old Lilly Clarizio. “We try to raise awareness of children in foster care and adoptive families to help honor […]
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Stew Leonard's hands out turkeys to residents, Connecticut Food Share
The Leonard family says the initiative is more important than ever with rising prices making it harder to put food on Connecticut's tables.
darientimes.com
8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'
Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
Wondering where your pandemic ‘hero pay’ is? Here’s what we know
Did you apply for the Connecticut Premium Pay Program? Connecticut officials provided an update on the "hero pay" program meant to give bonuses of up to $1,000 to essential employees who worked the frontlines through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connecticut officials say they're stocked up and prepared for winter weather
The winter experts at Rocky's Ace Hardware in Stamford say you'll likely find yourself paying more for rock salt and snow melt this winter, just like with everything else.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Northern Connecticut towns saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. While Tuesday’s snow was expected, it still took many Connecticut residents by surprise. “Normally I’m ready by this time, but this year I’ve been slacking,” said Brian Lobardo. Many are...
National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Social Equity Council Moves Forward By Approving Cannabis Applicants
The Department of Consumer Protection is still aiming for Connecticut to open its first recreational cannabis businesses by the end of the year or early next year and the Social Equity Council met Monday to help move the process along. On Monday the Social Equity Council reversed six earlier denials...
