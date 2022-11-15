Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Law & Order: SVU Teases Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — and a Surprise Wedding — in New Promo
Kelli Giddish's final Law & Order: SVU episode will air on NBC Dec. 8 Kelli Giddish has a few more weeks of playing Det. Amanda Rollins — but the surprise wedding bells from her final episode are already ringing. A teaser for the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU shows Giddish, 42, wearing a white dress and walking into her apparent courthouse wedding. It appears she'll wed Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). The quick clip of the wedding shows Giddish hugging Mariska Hargitay's Det. Olivia Benson after she enters the...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who confirms Coronation Street star as Ncuti Gatwa's companion
Doctor Who has revealed former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson will be Ncuti Gatwa's companion. The actress, who played Kelly Neelan on the ITV soap before quitting this year, appeared out of the TARDIS live on Children in Need tonight (November 18), where she revealed she'll be playing a character named Ruby Sunday.
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Will Douglas tell the truth and stop the wedding on The Bold and the Beautiful
Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are wondering if Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Sammiri) will stop the wedding between his grandparents Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been able to keep his son quiet thus far but that could change on Friday.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Sets the Record Straight About Exit Rumors
Sometimes, when everything seems to be going right, that’s when we get the most nervous waiting to be blindsided with bad news. And that seems to be what’s happening with fans when it comes to Carly!. Just when we finally get her back in Port Charles and out...
The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate
Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
digitalspy.com
Emancipation's Antoine Fuqua defends release of new Will Smith movie following Oscars slap
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua has defended the release of the new Will Smith movie in the wake of his Oscars controversy. The actor infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, with the new Apple TV+ drama marking the actor's first project since the incident.
SheKnows
Cancelled Soap Finds New Life On Amazon
The Golden Age of soaps may be over, but it’s hard to deny that we live in a gilded era of entertainment. Network television, cable channels catering to every interest, streaming services everywhere we look — there really is something out there for everyone. And even better, it’s...
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Proud to Show Daughter Monaco 'What It Looks Like to Have a Working Mom'
Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy share daughter Monaco, 10 months Jeannie Mai Jenkins is back to work with her baby girl by her side. Speaking with PEOPLE at the Baby2Baby Gala Dinner Saturday, the former The Real co-host opened up about what it means to her to go back to work with 10-month-old daughter Monaco — whom she shares with husband Jeezy — watching close by. "I actually shot my first ever cooking show, called America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, with Monaco by my side. So I...
Singer Ledisi Has Been Happily Married to Her Husband, Ronald T. Young, Since 2018
Over the last near-three decades, Ledisi, born Ledisi Anibade Young, has topped charts, released 9 studio albums, and earned a Grammy throughout her critically-lauded career. Most recently, she has taken on a role in the Christmas film All Saints Christmas, which has already shaped up to be another lovable addition to the Hallmark catalog.
Deb Chubb Announces Split from 'Love Island' Boyfriend Jesse Lamont Bray: 'Better Off as Friends'
Love Island USA's Deb Chubb and Jesse Lamont Bray are no longer in a relationship. The season 4 couple announced their split via Deb's Instagram Story on Tuesday. In a statement, she revealed they made the decision that they'd be better friends than partners just four months after Love Island ended.
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Derek and Claire Have a ‘Very Expensive’ Plan for the $1 Million Prize
'The Amazing Race' Season 34 fan-favorite team Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss shared their plans for the $1 million prize if they win.
nexttv.com
Syndication Ratings: 'Jennifer Hudson' Ties Its Season High and 'Sherri'
Jennifer Hudson climbed 17% to a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, to tie both its high thus far and Debmar-Mercury’s fellow rookie talker Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. Sherri edged out Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson in the key women 25-54 demographic, however, with a 0.4 to JHud’s 0.3.
'E! News' host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reveals why her infant has a verified Instagram page
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton chats about parenting her baby son Ever James, co-hosting the reboot of "E! News," her singing days in 3LW and more.
ETOnline.com
Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg on Keeping 'Blue Bloods' Fresh in Season 13 (Exclusive)
Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg are celebrating 13 seasons of the long-running procedural, and only ET's Rachel Smith was with them exclusively on the Brooklyn, New York set as they reflected on an impressive run thus far. "We did eight [seasons] on Magnum [P.I.] and I thought...
