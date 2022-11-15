Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara County Report Shows Rise in Birth Rate, Scores Cities for Social Factors of Health
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recently issued a report of local birth data for 2017 through 2021, showing an increase in the county’s birth rate and describing how different social determinants of health affect birth rates. According to the report, the 2021 birth rate for Santa Barbara...
Bill Macfadyen: Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?
This was supposed to be the first Best of Bill column to appear on Noozhawk’s new web platform, but our transition to the Newspack universe has been delayed yet again due to circumstances beyond our control. So ... Happy Thanksgiving!. I guess in some kind of a pre-Thanksgiving diet,...
Bicyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Incident in Los Alamos
A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after a crash or fall in Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Shortly after 10 a.m., firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 9200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Santa Barbara Officials, Business Owners Dispute Rat Tales and Say Outdoor Dining Should Remain
Three times since 2020, M. Special Brewing Co. co-owner Joshua Ellis has pulled up the parklet in front of his restaurant and tap room on the 600 block of State Street in Santa Barbara. He and his crews have never found a rat underneath the outdoor dining structure. "There are...
COVID-19 Cases Down in Santa Barbara County; State of Emergency Mandate Set to End in February
The number of new COVID-19 cases is down this week in Santa Barbara County. There were 246 new cases of COVID-19 in the county in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metric. The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 in the county was 3.8%,...
Montecito Planning Commission Delays Decision on Cemetery Project for Review of Arborist Report
A plan to add more burial crypts to the Santa Barbara Cemetery is on hold after the Montecito Planning Commission requested that another arborist review the proposal. The project presented to the commission this week called for adding 2,358 precast underground burial crypts — tombs — to a 1.17-acre area of the cemetery at 901 Channel Drive.
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Nov. 18, 2022
Just wanted to thank Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen for his Nov. 18 column, “Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?” He’s absolutely right about the charade, but I wish he and his reporters would look more closely at how we got here. It’s not quite that simple, and everybody — NIMBYs, planners, developers, enviros, we — all have some responsibility for this mess. But he’s on the right track.
Santa Maria Planning Commission Gets Behind Proposal for Drive-Through Starbucks
A new drive-through Starbucks coffee shop planned for part of a site that is home to a car dealership on East Main Street has received approval from the Santa Maria Planning Commission. The project planned for 1313 E. Main St. would see the construction of a 2,200-square-foot building with a...
In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive
With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
Santa Barbara Girls Lose to Oak Park, 45-32
The Santa Barbara girls lost a non-league basketball game to Oak Park on Saturday, 45-32. Dayzia Mendoza led the Dons in scoring with 22 points, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range and a perfect 6-for-6 free throws. She also had five rebounds. Chloe Adams had a team-high seven rebounds...
Bishop Diego Edged by Host Santa Maria in Tourney Final; Santa Ynez Beats Carpinteria for 3rd Place
The Bishop Diego girls took it down to the wire but came up just short against host Santa Maria, 46-44, in the championship game of the Santa Maria Tournament Saturday night. In the two-day tournament’s third-place game, Santa Ynez defeated Carpinteria 48-44. Championship Game. After a missed free throw...
San Marcos Girls Finish Season with 8th Place at CIF Division 3 Finals
The San Marcos girls came in to Saturday’s CIF Division 3 Championships ranked 9th and did one better — finishing 8th. Royals Kiala Haas, Shaina King, Baylie Bingham, Samara Shalhoub, Melina Vela, Malina Murray, and Colette Keller all ran personal course bests today. “I couldn't ask much more...
Santa Ynez Girls Basketball Beats East Bakersfield; Carpinteria Boys Hoops, Girls Water Polo Lose
The Carpinteria boys lost to Foothill Tech, 51-44, in a non-league game at home Friday. Senior Kainoa Glasgow led the Warriors with 18 points and sophomore Sebastian Campuzano added 14 points. Carpinteria hosts Orcutt Academy on Monday. Santa Ynez 52, East Bakersfield 23. Santa Ynez senior captain Jadyn Gardener and...
Santa Barbara Boys Cross Country Qualifies for Program’s First CIF State Championships
The Santa Barbara High boys cross country team made history on Saturday at the CIF-SS Finals at Mt. SAC, qualifying for the State Championships for the first time in program history. The Dons finished fifth in the Division 2 team results to secure one of the division’s seven bids.
Convicted MS-13 Gang Member from Santa Maria Accused of Killing State Prison Inmate
Juan Serrano from Santa Barbara County and Jose Perez from Los Angeles County allegedly attacked a fellow inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial, according to California Department of Corretions and Rehabilitation officials. Prison staff responded at 10:16 a.m. Monday when Perez and Serrano allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero in...
Cate Girls Take 3rd in CIF Div. 5 Cross Country, Qualify for State
The Cate girls cross country team finished third in the CIF-SS Division 5 championships and booked a spot in the State Championships on Saturday. The Rams scored 93 points to place behind Viewpoint (63) and Xavier College Prep (79) at the divisional championships at Mt. San Antonio College. Senior Kendall...
CIF Semifinal Football Scores
Dos Pueblos Falls in Annual Tall Task of Facing D1 Powerhouse Mater Dei, 104-66
It was always going to be a tall task for the Dos Pueblos High boys basketball team facing off against Division 1 powerhouse Mater Dei, but even in a 104-66 loss at Sovine Gym, the Chargers saw some good things to build off. The loss was Dos Pueblos’ first of...
Early Mistakes Prove Costly to Bishop Diego in 17-7 Semifinal Loss at Upland
UPLAND — Bishop Diego couldn’t overcome first-half mistakes and suffered a 17-7 loss to Upland in the CIF-SS Division 3 football semifinals on Friday night. The Cardinals hurt themselves with a mistake-filled first half and fell behind 17-0. “I actually think that might have been our worst half...
