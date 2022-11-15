BELT — Two teams in the 8-Man division have been undefeated all season long but this Saturday one team will fall as Belt and St. Ignatius square off for the championship. The bulldogs secured their spot in the final game after escaping Fairview 54-48 in the semi-finals. The huskies on the other hand have taken care of business all throughout the play-offs, getting 3 straight shutouts on their way to the title game.

SAINT IGNATIUS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO