One last ride: safety Robby Hauck reflects on Griz career alongside dad
MISSOULA – When Bobby Hauck was hired for his second stint as the Montana Grizzlies head football coach in 2018, his son Robby approached him with an idea. A player at fellow Big Sky Conference school Northern Arizona at the time, he wanted to pair up with his father and return to his family’s hometown. He wanted to be a Grizzly.
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter
The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
Montana State, law enforcement prepare for Cat-Griz, College GameDay
BOZEMAN — Though Saturday’s Cat-Griz football game has a new added wrinkle with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman, university and law enforcement officials have already prepared. Bozeman will host the 121st iteration of the rivalry series between Montana State University and the University of...
Great Falls to Phoenix, Camryn Rhodes loved dancing all the way
A former Griz Spirit Squad member is on the sidelines at a new stadium cheering for the Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League. Camryn Rhodes, a 23-year-old from Great Falls, Montana, first cheered on the Griz for four years at the University of Montana. She earned her wildlife biology degree at UM and is now working toward a second degree in veterinary technology.
Belt hits the road for title game against St. Ignatius
BELT — Two teams in the 8-Man division have been undefeated all season long but this Saturday one team will fall as Belt and St. Ignatius square off for the championship. The bulldogs secured their spot in the final game after escaping Fairview 54-48 in the semi-finals. The huskies on the other hand have taken care of business all throughout the play-offs, getting 3 straight shutouts on their way to the title game.
Missoula To Bozeman: Must Stop Places On The Way To A Griz Win
So you're heading over from Missoula to Bozeman to catch the brawl of The Wild and the ESPN college game of the week. Well, you should probably take your time and check out some of the "must-visit" Montana places on the way. Whether you are taking the quick interstate route...
Don’t Fuel Around, Montana Gas Prices Even for “Brawl of the Wild” Fans
We've already seen how the Brawl of the Wild game is driving up hotel and food prices for fans flocking to Bozeman for the annual Cat-Griz showdown. A lot of that has been driven by the additional hype generated when ESPN decided to make the annual rivalry match its College Game Day broadcast on Saturday.
Missoula Shelter Will Turn No One Away in Cold Weather
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced this week that due to the bitterly cold temperatures in Missoula this weekend, the Johnson Street Warming Shelter will do its best to provide a warm place to sleep for any individual 18 or older. KGVO News spoke to Stephanie Dolan, Director...
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022
Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Comedy Show Fundraiser for Local Food banks Coming to Missoula
In 2017 local stand-up comedians started a tradition of having a show at The Roxy Theater each year to raise money and collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. I guess because the only thing better than laughter is laughter for a good cause. This Wednesday, November 23rd at 8pm in The Roxy Theater, the stand-up comedy show "Thanksgoofing" returns. Tickets are on sale now for $9, and on the day of the event tickets are $9 or $5 with a non-perishable food item.
Early Western Montana quake wakes up Ravalli, St. Ignatius
Ravalli and St. Ignatius residents were rattled awake this morning by another earthquake, the second to be recorded along a fault line north of Ravalli this fall. Initial readings from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the quake at a 3.7 magnitude, with the epicenter at a depth of 7.4 miles under the hills northeast of Ravalli and southwest of St. Ignatius. The quake happened at 6:47 this morning.
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
Missoula’s 28th Annual Guerilla Drive Is Happening Now
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is on now. We are asking for your help again this year with donations of turkeys and money. You can drop off your donations at 3250 South Reserve before Friday November 18th. We want to thank our partners this year, Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines, and KPAX-TV.
‘Unusual’ 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana awake, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook western Montana north of Missoula on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 7.4-mile deep quake hit in Ravalli at 6:47 a.m., according to the USGS. About 36 miles south, people near Missoula reported feeling the tremor to the agency. Others in Kalispell and Whitefish also felt it.
Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts
Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
