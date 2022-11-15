Read full article on original website
Troy Hosts ULM on Senior Day at The Vet
TROY, Ala. – Troy steps back into Sun Belt Conference action Saturday at The Vet hosting ULM on Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in a game with significant Sun Belt postseason implications; ESPN+ will broadcast the contest. Troy (8-2, 5-1 SBC) enters the weekend winners of...
Trojans Survive Wild Fifth Set to Advance to Semifinals
FOLEY, Ala. – Down 14-11 in the fifth set, the Trojans fought off a total of four match points as Caroline Darracott layed out for a dig allowing freshman Jaci Mesa set up Tori Hester for her 19th kill of the match to help send Troy to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The five-set thriller ended 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 17-15 over Arkansas State Friday afternoon.
Trojans Open Tournament Play Against Arkansas State
TROY, Ala. – The Trojans look to carry the momentum from their historic regular season into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as they prepare to square off with Arkansas State in the quarterfinals Friday at Noon on ESPN+. After their first 11 conference win season in program history, the...
Troy Obtains First 4-0 Start in Division-I Program History
MISSOULA, Mont. – For the first time in Division-I program history, Troy opens its season at 4-0 with the 73-54 victory over Merrimack on Thursday night in Dahlberg Arena. In game one of the Zootown Classic, the Trojans (4-0) defeated the Warriors (1-2) in the program's first-ever meeting. Kieffer...
Troy Football Need to Know; Gameday at The Vet – ULM Game
Football is back at The Vet on Saturday when Troy hosts ULM; kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. between the Trojans and Warhawks in the regular season home finale. Troy Athletics is excited to announce new items that will take place surrounding gameday this season at The Vet and reminders of some returning items that will help make your gameday experience the best it can be.
Men’s Basketball Ventures to Montana for Three-Day Zootown Classic
TROY, Ala. – After the team's first win over a power-five opponent in a decade, the Troy men's basketball team continues its road trip to the mountains of Missoula, Mont., for the three-day Zootown Classic. From Thursday to Saturday, the Trojans (3-0) will compete against three teams for the...
