Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

There’s a 0% Chance that Neal Brown Returns Next Season

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, nothing is 100% certain, particularly in college athletics, but the odds of Neal Brown returning as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers next season are very, very low. When West Virginia University forced former director of athletics...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?

As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU

With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

ESPN FPI Heavily Favors Kansas State Over WVU

Tomorrow, the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) hosts #19 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) in their home finale. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will broadcast on ESPN+. West Virginia is in need of a win in order to keep their bowl hopes alive. While...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Reveals Uniform for K-State Game

Moments ago, the WVU Football team revealed their uniform for their matchup against Kansas State this Saturday. The Mountaineers will be wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants. West Virginia and Kansas State kickoff at 2 p.m. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN+.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director

Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Odds to be West Virginia’s Head Coach Next Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to Shane Lyons being “forced to resign”, Neal Brown’s job status as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers was described by ESPN‘s Pete Thamel as “in flux.” Now, after Lyons’ dismissal, Brown’s seat went from being very hot to scorching!
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia to host Penn on Friday night

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. The West Virginia men’s basketball team is finishing its week at home with a matchup against an Ivy League opponent. The Mountaineers will host Penn tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat White Picks Who He Would Make the Next Head Coach of West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, former West Virginia star quarterback Pat White posted a message on his social media account, endorsing current President of the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Matt Borman to replace Shane Lyons as the next director of athletics at West Virginia University. We reached out...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, will be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She has appeared on several other shows, including The...
CLARKSBURG, WV

