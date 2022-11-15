Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
There’s a 0% Chance that Neal Brown Returns Next Season
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, nothing is 100% certain, particularly in college athletics, but the odds of Neal Brown returning as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers next season are very, very low. When West Virginia University forced former director of athletics...
Metro News
How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?
As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
voiceofmotown.com
Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU
With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
voiceofmotown.com
Brown and Huggins Make Top Basketball and Football Head Coaching Duos List
(Image from The Weirton Daily Times) Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, Twitter sports phenomena Big Game Boomer released his newest poll ranking the “Top 50 Head Basketball/Football Coaching Duos.” In this poll, he has WVU’s duo of Bob Huggins and Neal Brown ranked 49th. So...
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN FPI Heavily Favors Kansas State Over WVU
Tomorrow, the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) hosts #19 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) in their home finale. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will broadcast on ESPN+. West Virginia is in need of a win in order to keep their bowl hopes alive. While...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Reveals Uniform for K-State Game
Moments ago, the WVU Football team revealed their uniform for their matchup against Kansas State this Saturday. The Mountaineers will be wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants. West Virginia and Kansas State kickoff at 2 p.m. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN+.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
voiceofmotown.com
Odds to be West Virginia’s Head Coach Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to Shane Lyons being “forced to resign”, Neal Brown’s job status as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers was described by ESPN‘s Pete Thamel as “in flux.” Now, after Lyons’ dismissal, Brown’s seat went from being very hot to scorching!
smokingmusket.com
The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia to host Penn on Friday night
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. The West Virginia men’s basketball team is finishing its week at home with a matchup against an Ivy League opponent. The Mountaineers will host Penn tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Picks Who He Would Make the Next Head Coach of West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, former West Virginia star quarterback Pat White posted a message on his social media account, endorsing current President of the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Matt Borman to replace Shane Lyons as the next director of athletics at West Virginia University. We reached out...
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
WVNews
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg Native Emily Shaffer Appearing Tonight on CBS's Blue Blood; Episode Set to Air at 10 p.m.
WDTV is reporting that tonight, on November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The...
WDTV
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, will be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She has appeared on several other shows, including The...
WDTV
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Friday afternoon after three students at Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital. Authorities said a call came in that a few students had “very serious and adverse reactions to something.”. While officials do...
West Virginia ski resort geared for comeback season under new ownership
Timberline Mountain in Tucker County is under new ownership, and one magazine says it's on the "Perfect" track for a comeback.
