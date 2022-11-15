ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wogx.com

UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say

UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say. A University of Central Florida professor's online lectures have sparked controversy after some students allege the professor appeared to wear brown makeup to make his skin appear darker, wore traditional middle eastern clothing, and spoke in an accent some felt was inappropriate during some of his recorded lessons.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sweet future for Sorrento as Country Harvest Desserts moves in

A bittersweet closing created a sweet opportunity. Jonathan and Rachel Eddy bought Sorrento Italian Restaurant in early 2020 but closed the more than 30-year-old neighborhood Italian restaurant Aug. 28 after it could not overcome pandemic challenges. “We are sentimental about the business. It was sad and bittersweet for us to...
SORRENTO, FL
bungalower

Barktoberfest returns on Sunday, November 20

Orange County Animal Services (Facebook | Website) will celebrate its ninth annual Barktoberfest event this Sunday, November 20, at Lake Eola from noon–4 p.m. The annual event highlights the work of theCentral Florida rescue community, brings attention to their individual needs, and showcases available pets. Nearly two dozen local rescue groups will attend the event, including Pet Rescue by Judy, Husky Haven of Florida, Scottish Terrier Rescue of Florida, and Florida Boxer Rescue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass sale to end Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Frontier Airlines is selling its all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass for $599, which gives passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. But that price triples after Friday!. The limited time offer was supposed to end Thursday, but Frontier extended the sale and it will now...
ORLANDO, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages

I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass

ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break

Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼

Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

"She was scarred:" Small dog found stranded, stuck inside garbage can in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A strange phone call about a loose dog led one Orange County Deputy to a garbage can — what he found inside was heartbreaking. On Friday morning, an officer received a call about a loose dog who was seen stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found a shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.

Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy