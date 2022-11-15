Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
wogx.com
UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say
UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say. A University of Central Florida professor's online lectures have sparked controversy after some students allege the professor appeared to wear brown makeup to make his skin appear darker, wore traditional middle eastern clothing, and spoke in an accent some felt was inappropriate during some of his recorded lessons.
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
Orlando area set to host its first LEGO convention
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando area will host its first LEGO convention next year. Organizers said a portion of the proceeds from the all-ages event will go to Creations for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays. >>>...
Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lady Lake
Lake County, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Wednesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake. Organizers said the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sweet future for Sorrento as Country Harvest Desserts moves in
A bittersweet closing created a sweet opportunity. Jonathan and Rachel Eddy bought Sorrento Italian Restaurant in early 2020 but closed the more than 30-year-old neighborhood Italian restaurant Aug. 28 after it could not overcome pandemic challenges. “We are sentimental about the business. It was sad and bittersweet for us to...
‘I felt trapped’: Home-selling offer left families nationwide facing legal troubles
ORLANDO, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a home-selling offer that left dozens of local families facing legal trouble and big fees. “It sounded like free money?” consumer investigator Todd Ulrich asked. “Absolutely, it did,” Carla Turman replied. Turman said she received a call after applying for a...
bungalower
Barktoberfest returns on Sunday, November 20
Orange County Animal Services (Facebook | Website) will celebrate its ninth annual Barktoberfest event this Sunday, November 20, at Lake Eola from noon–4 p.m. The annual event highlights the work of theCentral Florida rescue community, brings attention to their individual needs, and showcases available pets. Nearly two dozen local rescue groups will attend the event, including Pet Rescue by Judy, Husky Haven of Florida, Scottish Terrier Rescue of Florida, and Florida Boxer Rescue.
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass sale to end Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Frontier Airlines is selling its all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass for $599, which gives passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. But that price triples after Friday!. The limited time offer was supposed to end Thursday, but Frontier extended the sale and it will now...
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
WSVN-TV
Brevard County students trapped on bus with angry driver; parents upset, demand answers
(WSVN) - Students in Brevard County were caught in a school bus brawl after being trapped on board with their driver. Parents said it all started when the driver started yelling at the children. A video released by a Brevard County student showed a school bus driver yelling at children...
villages-news.com
Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages
I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
fox35orlando.com
Video shows chaos on Florida school bus, driver yelling at kids who were 'misbehaving'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Video released from Stone Middle School students shows a Brevard County bus driver yelling at kids, while they ask her to let them off. A Brevard County public school spokesperson said the hysteria started when two kids began misbehaving. Other students on the bus said the driver then refused to take anyone home.
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
Son finds letter to mother struggling to pay his trumpet rental
The music store owner told the mother his hope that that she could help another deserving student "someday," paying the good deed forward.
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
floridainsider.com
Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼
Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
fox35orlando.com
"She was scarred:" Small dog found stranded, stuck inside garbage can in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A strange phone call about a loose dog led one Orange County Deputy to a garbage can — what he found inside was heartbreaking. On Friday morning, an officer received a call about a loose dog who was seen stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found a shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
click orlando
‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
