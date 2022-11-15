ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

The Independent

Qatar's World Cup denounced for 'washing' country's image

Qatar's decision to launch itself into hosting the 2022 World Cup was a head-scratcher from the start. Why, some wondered, would a Middle Eastern kingdom with fewer than 3 million people and little soccer tradition want to host the sport's biggest event?Skeptics say the country wanted to use the prestige of the World Cup, which starts Sunday, to remake its image as an oil producer with few international connections and a shaky human-rights record.They viewed the move, which will cost the country some $220 billion, as a classic case of “sportswashing” — using sports as a forum to cast a...
AFP

Will any music stars perform in Qatar?

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant. 
SkySports

World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar

It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
The Independent

What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?

The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
Yardbarker

Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar

Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
SkySports

Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton says 'it's natural' for Max Verstappen to target him

Lewis Hamilton says his status at the top of Formula 1 makes it "natural" that Max Verstappen drives more aggressively against him than other competitors. Verstappen triumphed in a thrilling world championship battle with Hamilton last season to claim his maiden title after several collisions with the seven-time world champion during a fractious 2021 campaign.
The Guardian

Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew

World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to break their camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
BBC

Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings

With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste breeze into the knockout rounds? Or will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying so can we expect more from them at this World Cup?
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Independent

Qatari official threatens to break reporter’s camera during live World Cup broadcast

A Qatari official threatened to break a Danish reporter’s camera during a live broadcast on Wednesday, 16 November, days before the World Cup.TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was broadcasting in Doha when staff approached him, trying to obscure the camera lens.The journalist presented his press accreditation, but a security guard claimed the camera would be destroyed if they did not stop recording.“‘You want to break it? Go ahead. You’re threatening us by breaking the camera,” Tantholdt said.Tantholdt said they received an apology from the Qatar International Media Office and the Qatar Supreme Commitee.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Prince William presents each England player their World Cup shirtMoment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’Qatar World Cup: Who will England take on in the group stage?
France 24

From refugee camps to the World Cup: Africa-born Aussies relish France clash

Australia’s Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng and Garang Kuol were each born to refugee parents from war-torn South Sudan. On Tuesday, the trio of Socceroos will step onto a World Cup pitch for the first time to take on defending champions France, a nation that has built much of its recent football success on players of African descent.
SkySports

Jos Buttler: England's ODI series vs Australia will get 'competitive juices' going

Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the "competitive juices" going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men's side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the...
The Game Haus

Iran 2022 World Cup Roster

The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Iran 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKAlireza Beiranvand30Persepolis (Iran) 2DFSadegh Moharrami26Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3DFEhsan Hajsafi (captain)32AEK Athens (Greece) 4DFShojae Khalilzadeh33Al-Ahli Doha (Qatar) 5DFMilad Mohammadi29AEK Athens (Greece) 6MFSaeid Ezatolahi26Vejle (Denmark)

