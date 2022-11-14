ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Adams Co. deputy pleads guilty in daughter’s accidental shooting death

An Adams County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the accidental shooting death of his 3-year-old daughter. Brett Eskam and his wife Elaine each faced six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm. Brett Eskam pleaded guilty to one charge of failure to secure a firearm in Weld District Court and was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation. The other charges filed against him were dismissed. Their little girl fatally shot herself in the master bedroom closet inside their Frederick home in May. Police said an investigation determined there were several loaded guns in that closet and other parts of the master bedroom that were accessible to the child. Charges are still pending against Elaine Eskam.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Woman critically injured in shooting at home in Adams County

A woman was critically injured in a shooting at a home on Pontiac Street in Adams County late on Sunday night. A man is in custody in connection to the shooting. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office tweet, deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Pontiac Street at about 11:50 p.m. At the same time, deputies were investigating a shooting on Krameria Street, but ACSO says these two investigations did not appear to have any connection. The woman who was shot cbson Pontiac St. was taken to the hospital for her life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate information about the suspect shared in the morning tweet on Monday. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Beloved Lakewood K-9 unit dog Loki dies

The Lakewood community bid farewell to the late K-9 unit dog Loki of Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Lakewood PD Facebook post, Loki died after an unexpected medical emergency in the evening. "Loki was not only an incredible police dog, but a loyal friend to all of us," Lakewood PD shared in its post. "Our hearts are with K9 Loki's partner Agent Wright tonight. You were a good boy Loki. We know you'll get all the treats in doggy heaven."
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

A home security cam caught the moment a 12-year-old was shot and killed in Aurora. Courtney Fromm reports. A home security cam caught the moment a 12-year-old was shot and killed in Aurora. Courtney Fromm reports. Vigil held for UVA shooting victims. A prayer gathering was held for the three...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
WINDSOR, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

