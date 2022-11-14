Read full article on original website
1310kfka.com
Adams Co. deputy pleads guilty in daughter’s accidental shooting death
An Adams County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the accidental shooting death of his 3-year-old daughter. Brett Eskam and his wife Elaine each faced six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm. Brett Eskam pleaded guilty to one charge of failure to secure a firearm in Weld District Court and was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation. The other charges filed against him were dismissed. Their little girl fatally shot herself in the master bedroom closet inside their Frederick home in May. Police said an investigation determined there were several loaded guns in that closet and other parts of the master bedroom that were accessible to the child. Charges are still pending against Elaine Eskam.
Suspect killed in Greeley officer-involved shooting identified
This case is under investigation by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team.
Reported kidnapping ends with man, 2 minors arrested
A reported kidnapping on Tuesday ended up being a possible menacing with an assault incident, the Denver Police Department said.
Woman killed after being hit by car in crosswalk
A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking across a crosswalk in Aurora. This is the 44th traffic-related death in Aurora this year.
oilcity.news
Casper police arrest Denver Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting infant, assaulting mother
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper police arrested Anwar Rhodes, the subject of an Amber Alert issued last week by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The alert said that Rhodes abducted his non-custodial son, 11-month-old Riott Garner, after assaulting Garner’s mother in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Rhodes...
Juveniles accused in apartment fire move through courts, funeral for mom and daughter Tuesday
The 12- and 14-year-old boys accused of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and a daughter were back in Jefferson County court Monday. A three and a half-day jury trial for the two was tentatively set for next April. The 12-year-old appeared from Montview Youth Services Center via...
7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
Woman critically injured in shooting at home in Adams County
A woman was critically injured in a shooting at a home on Pontiac Street in Adams County late on Sunday night. A man is in custody in connection to the shooting. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office tweet, deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Pontiac Street at about 11:50 p.m. At the same time, deputies were investigating a shooting on Krameria Street, but ACSO says these two investigations did not appear to have any connection. The woman who was shot cbson Pontiac St. was taken to the hospital for her life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate information about the suspect shared in the morning tweet on Monday.
Fake money, weapons and possible drug lab found in crime bust
Elbert County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men in connection to a counterfeit money investigation they've been conducting for nearly three weeks.
CBS News
Abandoned car leads to criminal quartet believed responsible for 98 Denver metro area crimes
Four people arrested for what police called an "extensive criminal enterprise" received sentences for their roles. Kevin Feathers, the last to be sentenced, got the heaviest penalty. Feathers was convicted of an organized crime and racketeering charge and sentenced to 18 years in state prison. His sentence was handed down...
Suspect and 2 boys shot in Aurora arranged to meet, affidavit says
AURORA, Colo. — The 18-year-old suspect in a shooting in Aurora that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 13-year-old boy injured had arranged to meet with the boys, which was when the shooting took place, according to the arrest affidavit. Aurora Police Department officers responded about 2:57 p.m....
Occupied Denver fire station hit by bullets
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a fire station was hit with bullets on Sunday.
9News
Family remembers grandmother ambushed on front porch in Englewood
Police said Darlene Grass, 68, was found dead outside her home on Sept. 28. Police arrested a suspect, who lived across the street, minutes later.
CBS Denver
Beloved Lakewood K-9 unit dog Loki dies
The Lakewood community bid farewell to the late K-9 unit dog Loki of Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Lakewood PD Facebook post, Loki died after an unexpected medical emergency in the evening. "Loki was not only an incredible police dog, but a loyal friend to all of us," Lakewood PD shared in its post. "Our hearts are with K9 Loki's partner Agent Wright tonight. You were a good boy Loki. We know you'll get all the treats in doggy heaven."
Possible kidnapping in Sloan Lake neighborhood
The Denver Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping in the Sloan Lake neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Driver crashes into ditch overnight, extricated Monday morning
West Metro Fire Rescue extricated a single vehicle and its driver out of a ditch after the driver crashed overnight.
Man gets stuck in Bear Creek Lake trying to get cell phone
Members of the West Metro Fire Rescue crew saved a man who got stuck in Bear Creek Lake on Tuesday.
KDVR.com
12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
A home security cam caught the moment a 12-year-old was shot and killed in Aurora. Courtney Fromm reports. A home security cam caught the moment a 12-year-old was shot and killed in Aurora. Courtney Fromm reports. Vigil held for UVA shooting victims. A prayer gathering was held for the three...
Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado
WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
Trucking company in fatal crash had history of letting drivers on the road without proper CDLs, records show
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Five months after a truck crash killed five of their loved ones, a Wyoming family is still waiting to find out if charges will be filed against the driver, who federal records say did not have a valid commercial driver's license. A 9NEWS investigation found...
