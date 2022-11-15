Susann W. Parchert, 81 of Taylor Ridge, IL, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parchert Music Scholarship or the Dorcas Society of Zion Lutheran Church.

TAYLOR RIDGE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO