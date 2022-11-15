Read full article on original website
Susann W. Parchert – Services 11/23/22
Susann W. Parchert, 81 of Taylor Ridge, IL, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parchert Music Scholarship or the Dorcas Society of Zion Lutheran Church.
Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Curry – Services 11/19/22
Patricia A. “Pat” Curry, 84 of Overlook Village in Moline, formerly of Milan, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Andalusia. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, November 18, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be in Chapel Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Tigers Rout Grey Ghosts
Sherrard remained unbeaten in high school girls basketball with a 50-26 win against Illinois Valley Central in Chillicothe Thursday. Kyla Elsbury was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 14 points. Olivia Meskan scored 13 in the win. The Tigers are 3-0. Sherrard 50 IVC 26. Geneseo 58 Annawan 31.
West Central Caps Perfect Season with I8FA State Championship
West Central beat Amboy-LaMoille 44-36 to win the Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship Friday night at Monmouth College. The Heat finish the season 13-0. Kaiden Droste had three rushing touchdowns and returned an interception for a score. This is the first state championship in football in West Central history.
Golden Eagles, Rockets Fall Short Wednesday
Monmouth-Roeseville cruised to a 66-21 win over Mercer County Wednesday in Woodhull. The Golden Eagles turned the ball over 30 times in the loss. Monmouth-Roesville was led in scoring by Mattie Gillen with 19 points. Carmyn Huston added 18 in the win. The Titans are 2-0. Mercer County is 1-1.
Mercer County Raises Sub Pay
In an effort to encourage more people to become substitute teachers the Mercer County School District raised the rate they pay those people. Superintendent Scott Petrie says Mercer County is in the same situation as most school districts in the area. The board voted to raise the daily substitute rate...
WRMJ Sportsline: 2022 High School Football Highlights
WRMJ recapped the 2022 high school football season on Sportsline Saturday morning. WRMJ broadcast 34 high school football games this year, covering every game Mercer County, Rockridge, Sherrard, and Orion played in. Here’s a collection of some of our favorite moments from the 2022 high school football season, as heard on WRMJ.
Mercer County Gets Report Card
The latest Illinois Interactive School Report Card has been released. It shows data on academics, finances, demographics, and more in school districts. The report card was discussed at Wednesday night’s Mercer County School Board meeting. Unit 404 Superintendent Scott Petrie talks about the findings. All four schools in the...
