England were grateful for Dawid Malan’s fantastic century in their first outing since being crowned T20 World Cup champions as they posted 287 for nine in the opening ODI against Australia.Just four days on from becoming the first men’s side to hold ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously, a much-changed England lurched to 66 for four and 118 for five but Malan held the innings together well.Malan missed the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup because of an injury to his left groin and took any frustration out on Australia’s bowlers, clubbing four sixes and 12 fours in his...

2 DAYS AGO