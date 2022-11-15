Read full article on original website
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar
It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
France 24
Australia wary of 'dangerous' Samoa in Rugby League World Cup final
Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Australia coach Mal Meninga has vowed that his Kangaroos side, bidding for a third consecutive title, will not take surprise finalists Samoa lightly when the two teams meet at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Kangaroos booked a place in their 10th World Cup final...
Soccer-England captain Williamson says she has no interest in the men's World Cup
Nov 18 (Reuters) - England captain Leah Williamson said on Friday that she had no interest in watching the upcoming men's World Cup in Qatar, adding that the tournament has a huge shadow over it.
SkySports
Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: I have no problem with Manchester United and Portugal team-mate
Bruno Fernandes has told Sky Sports News he has "no problem" with Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and says their awkward exchange in the Portugal dressing room was just a "joke". Fernandes exchanged a frosty handshake with Ronaldo on Monday as the pair met up with Portugal ahead of the...
Australia retain World Cup crown with huge win over New Zealand in women’s final
Australia ran in 10 tries as they retained the women’s Rugby League World Cup with a crushing 54-4 win over New Zealand at Old Trafford.Inspired by the brilliant kicking game of Ali Brigginshaw, the Jillaroos turned on the style against opponents who had pushed them to within two points in their previous group-stage encounter.And in ending the tournament with a cumulative points score of 312 to 12 in their favour, Brad Donald’s team mercilessly set the standard for their rivals if they wish to make a game of it in the next World Cup in France in 2025.🇦🇺 A...
BBC
Australia 54-4 New Zealand: Brad Donald's side win record-equalling third Women's Rugby League World Cup
Tries: Sergis (2), Kelly (2), Robinson, Tonegato, Aiken, Cherrington (2), Pelite Goals: Brigginshaw (2), Brown (5) Australia produced a superb display to thrash New Zealand as they claimed a record-equalling third Women's World Cup triumph at Old Trafford. The Jillaroos, unbeaten since 2016, have now won the last three tournaments...
England v New Zealand: Autumn Nations Series rugby union – live
Live updates: Will Eddie Jones’s England achieve a first home victory against the All Blacks since 2012? Join Lee Calvert
Arsenal v Manchester United: Women’s Super League – live
Can Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season against third-placed Manchester United? Barry Glendenning has the latest
Yardbarker
Liverpool in pole position to sign in-demand England international
Liverpool are in pole position to sign in-demand England midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham has developed into one of the brightest young talents in Europe over the last few years. Despite being just 19 years old, Bellingham is already a regular for his country and has even captained Dortmund on occasion in the Champions League.
Dawid Malan hits 134 as England set Australia 288 to win first ODI
England were grateful for Dawid Malan’s fantastic century in their first outing since being crowned T20 World Cup champions as they posted 287 for nine in the opening ODI against Australia.Just four days on from becoming the first men’s side to hold ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously, a much-changed England lurched to 66 for four and 118 for five but Malan held the innings together well.Malan missed the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup because of an injury to his left groin and took any frustration out on Australia’s bowlers, clubbing four sixes and 12 fours in his...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Australia's Sam Bremner on returning after pregnancy
Venue: York Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text on BBC Sport website & app. Australia co-captain Sam Bremner says she was "baffled" at feeling she had to...
SkySports
Autumn Internationals: Owen Farrell to earn 100th cap for England against New Zealand
Owen Farrell will earn his 100th cap for England on Saturday when he leads the team against New Zealand. Farrell will be joined in England's midfield by a returning Manu Tuilagi, who started on the bench against Japan in order for his game time to be managed. Marcus Smith remains...
ESPN
Bob Fulton's lessons fuel Mal Meninga's reborn Kangaroos
The buzzword for Australia at this Rugby League World Cup could have been anything, but the phrase which coach Mal Meninga continues to mention is "passion". It is an emotive word, particularly for Meninga, who represented his country with distinction on four separate Kangaroos tours. Nobody quite understands the green...
SkySports
England Wheelchair World Cup winner Tom Halliwell revels in Rob Burrow praise after 28-24 final win over France
Tom Halliwell was overcome with emotion after his hero Rob Burrow congratulated him on winning the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. The England captain spoke in the build-up to Friday's 28-24 win over France in the final about how honoured he was to be wearing the No 7 shirt as Burrow had during his stellar career with Betfred Super League side Leeds Rhinos.
'The energy just drained away from him': Jack Wilshere reveals he felt 'so sorry' for Steven Gerrard after his mistake vs Uruguay led to England's early exit at 2014 World Cup, saying 'it was tough to see your leader like that'
Jack Wilshere has revealed he was left feeling 'so sorry' for Steven Gerrard after his error against Uruguay led to England exiting the 2014 World Cup at the group stage. The former Arsenal midfielder only got to compete at one World Cup, with injuries curtailing his career, but his time on the biggest stage was cut short as England went out after losing their opening two matches in Brazil.
The Rock wishes Samoa well as they prepare to face Australia in World Cup final
Surprise World Cup finalists Samoa will run out at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with an emotional message from Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson ringing in their ears as they look to topple Australia.The Rock spoke of the pride in his Samoan heritage during a powerful speech to his 348 million followers on Instagram as he urged the Pacific Island minnows to use “grit” and seize the opportunity to create a legacy.“When I think about legacy, I think about my grandfather, I think about my dad, the soul man Rocky Johnson,” he said.Movie star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has delivered an incredible speech...
SkySports
Kevin Sinfield's Ultra 7 in 7 challenge passes £777,777 target in motor neurone disease fundraiser
Kevin Sinfield surpassed his fundraising target of £777,777 in aid of motor neurone disease after the penultimate day of his incredible Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. The former Leeds Rhinos captain is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven successive days and - after completing day six at Bradford's University of Bradford Stadium on Friday - he had raised more than £780,000.
SkySports
Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw: How the striker's ruthless scoring streak is helping Manchester City's Women's Super League chances
"I could be the one to change football in Jamaica," Khadija Shaw remembers thinking as a determined youngster. Bravely, she did not want to be defined by the constraints of Spanish Town, the Jamaican city she grew up in, rather preferring to challenge the narrative typically afforded to young women of the region.
Sporting News
Australian captain Pat Cummins rested for second ODI clash against England
Pat Cummins has been rested for Australia's second One Day International match against England on Saturday. Josh Hazlewood has stepped in as Cummins' replacement at the SCG, becoming the 28th different player and second fast bowler to captain the Australia men's ODI team. Mitch Marsh has also come into the...
