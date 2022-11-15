ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar

It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
France 24

Australia wary of 'dangerous' Samoa in Rugby League World Cup final

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Australia coach Mal Meninga has vowed that his Kangaroos side, bidding for a third consecutive title, will not take surprise finalists Samoa lightly when the two teams meet at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Kangaroos booked a place in their 10th World Cup final...
The Independent

Australia retain World Cup crown with huge win over New Zealand in women’s final

Australia ran in 10 tries as they retained the women’s Rugby League World Cup with a crushing 54-4 win over New Zealand at Old Trafford.Inspired by the brilliant kicking game of Ali Brigginshaw, the Jillaroos turned on the style against opponents who had pushed them to within two points in their previous group-stage encounter.And in ending the tournament with a cumulative points score of 312 to 12 in their favour, Brad Donald’s team mercilessly set the standard for their rivals if they wish to make a game of it in the next World Cup in France in 2025.🇦🇺 A...
Yardbarker

Liverpool in pole position to sign in-demand England international

Liverpool are in pole position to sign in-demand England midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham has developed into one of the brightest young talents in Europe over the last few years. Despite being just 19 years old, Bellingham is already a regular for his country and has even captained Dortmund on occasion in the Champions League.
The Independent

Dawid Malan hits 134 as England set Australia 288 to win first ODI

England were grateful for Dawid Malan’s fantastic century in their first outing since being crowned T20 World Cup champions as they posted 287 for nine in the opening ODI against Australia.Just four days on from becoming the first men’s side to hold ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously, a much-changed England lurched to 66 for four and 118 for five but Malan held the innings together well.Malan missed the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup because of an injury to his left groin and took any frustration out on Australia’s bowlers, clubbing four sixes and 12 fours in his...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Australia's Sam Bremner on returning after pregnancy

Venue: York Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text on BBC Sport website & app. Australia co-captain Sam Bremner says she was "baffled" at feeling she had to...
ESPN

Bob Fulton's lessons fuel Mal Meninga's reborn Kangaroos

The buzzword for Australia at this Rugby League World Cup could have been anything, but the phrase which coach Mal Meninga continues to mention is "passion". It is an emotive word, particularly for Meninga, who represented his country with distinction on four separate Kangaroos tours. Nobody quite understands the green...
SkySports

England Wheelchair World Cup winner Tom Halliwell revels in Rob Burrow praise after 28-24 final win over France

Tom Halliwell was overcome with emotion after his hero Rob Burrow congratulated him on winning the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. The England captain spoke in the build-up to Friday's 28-24 win over France in the final about how honoured he was to be wearing the No 7 shirt as Burrow had during his stellar career with Betfred Super League side Leeds Rhinos.
Daily Mail

'The energy just drained away from him': Jack Wilshere reveals he felt 'so sorry' for Steven Gerrard after his mistake vs Uruguay led to England's early exit at 2014 World Cup, saying 'it was tough to see your leader like that'

Jack Wilshere has revealed he was left feeling 'so sorry' for Steven Gerrard after his error against Uruguay led to England exiting the 2014 World Cup at the group stage. The former Arsenal midfielder only got to compete at one World Cup, with injuries curtailing his career, but his time on the biggest stage was cut short as England went out after losing their opening two matches in Brazil.
The Independent

The Rock wishes Samoa well as they prepare to face Australia in World Cup final

Surprise World Cup finalists Samoa will run out at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with an emotional message from Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson ringing in their ears as they look to topple Australia.The Rock spoke of the pride in his Samoan heritage during a powerful speech to his 348 million followers on Instagram as he urged the Pacific Island minnows to use “grit” and seize the opportunity to create a legacy.“When I think about legacy, I think about my grandfather, I think about my dad, the soul man Rocky Johnson,” he said.Movie star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has delivered an incredible speech...
SkySports

Kevin Sinfield's Ultra 7 in 7 challenge passes £777,777 target in motor neurone disease fundraiser

Kevin Sinfield surpassed his fundraising target of £777,777 in aid of motor neurone disease after the penultimate day of his incredible Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. The former Leeds Rhinos captain is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven successive days and - after completing day six at Bradford's University of Bradford Stadium on Friday - he had raised more than £780,000.
Sporting News

Australian captain Pat Cummins rested for second ODI clash against England

Pat Cummins has been rested for Australia's second One Day International match against England on Saturday. Josh Hazlewood has stepped in as Cummins' replacement at the SCG, becoming the 28th different player and second fast bowler to captain the Australia men's ODI team. Mitch Marsh has also come into the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy