Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are keen on making a Freaky Friday sequel – and Disney is interested

By Lauren Milici
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

In the golden age of reboots, why not add an early 2000s teen comedy classic to the mix?

While walking the red carpet for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Jamie Lee Curtis told Variety (opens in new tab)that both she and Lindsay Lohan are "committed" to making a sequel to their 2003 hit film Freaky Friday.

"We're talking. People are talking. The right people are talking. It’s not ours to make – it’s Disney’s to make," Curtis explained. "I think they’re interested, and we are talking. So that's as much as I can say."

Freaky Friday, directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Ghost of Girlfriends Past) from a screenplay by Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon (Mrs. Doubtfire), starred Curtis and Lohan as a mother-daughter duo who switch bodies after opening a magical Chinese fortune cookie. The movie received positive acclaim from critics and grossed over $160 million against a $26 million dollar budget. Curtis also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Disney has made three adaptations of Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel Freaky Friday, with the first starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster in 1976, followed by a 1995 made-for-tv movie starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.

"I love Jamie. I would definitely love to work together again, and we have spoken so we will see. I think when you work with such incredible people, you always want to have a chance to work with them again, especially when so much time has passed, and to share those experiences and bring something great back to life for a new audience to see and a different generation, I think it's just the best," Lohan told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab).

For more, check out our roundup of the best new movies coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more. Her first collection of poetry, "FINAL GIRL," sold out of print. Her second collection, "Sad Sexy Catholic," is forthcoming in 2023.

