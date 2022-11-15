ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

5 Albums That Were Inspired & Named After El Paso

Many great musical things have come out of El Paso; we've seen El Paso born musicians make it big, albums recorded in El Paso & music videos filmed in El Paso. Now we're taking a look at albums that either have El Paso in the name, or were the main reasoning BEHIND the album title. Let's start with a recent addition:
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Paying Respects To Some of the Best Drummers From El Paso

We know El Paso has given us some amazing musicians & as a drummer, I want to give a shout out to some amazing fellow El Paso drummers that rock. The El Paso successors to Pantera, the Pissing Razors have been making music since 1994 with no signs of stopping. Especially with being so close to the late Abbott brothers...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Singers Who Made Repeat Visits To El Paso In Different Bands

Being in a band is like being married and, as we all know, not all marriages work out. Some relationships come to premature ends, some just separate for a bit and the same goes for bands. Not everyone can pull off decades with the same lineup like ZZ Top or Rush. These days, members often bow out completely and/or temporarily to do their own thing.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre

The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round

The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The El Paso artist who changed landscape painting a century ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An entire century has passed since the artist Audley Dean Nicols moved his family permanently from the suburbs of Pittsburgh to El Paso. Nicols, a portrait artist turned landscape painter, would go on to revolutionize his field, winning acclaim for his desert-based paintings that brought the vibrant colors of the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso girl, dog with same birth defect become fast friends

EL PASO, Texas -- Take a look at this picture. Girl and dog, side by side, after running and playing together on a beautiful autumn day. Canela the golden retriever is oblivious to how special this moment is to 11-year-old Angelique. It's the first time, after all, she's ever met a dog that has similar abnormalities of the face. Angelique was born with facial separation, and has a cleft lip and palate. Canela also has a mid-facial cleft.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Craziest Things I’ve Seen Happen During Concerts In El Paso

I've seen a lot of concerts over the years, in many different places and I've also seen some crazy stuff take place on and off stage. The old saying sex, drugs and rock n roll has certainly been proven true over the years. I don't want to get anybody in trouble so I won't go too far down that road here. Trust me though, I've seen it ALL. Mountains of powder, pounds of ganja ... one band member went everywhere with a briefcase lined with absolutely every pill known to man.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Winter-Like weekend!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!. Well, we are looking at a Winter-like weekend!🥶🧥 Expect a high of 53 degrees for today, but it will feel colder due to those Easterly winds today at 15-20mph. However, Saturday we dropping to the 40s with...
EL PASO, TX
Upworthy

Incredible moment courtroom erupts with joy as man wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years is finally freed

Daniel Villegas spent 20 years of his life in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of capital murder in the fatal shootings of two El Pasoans in 1993. Finally, in October 2018, an El Paso jury of seven women and five men found Villegas not guilty, marking the end of a 25-year saga that included three trials and numerous appeals. The emotional video has resurfaced and is going viral again as the internet recalls the powerful moment Villegas learned he was finally free. Villegas was in tears even before the verdict was announced and was bawling uncontrollably when the judge read the not-guilty verdict. "That was too much for me," Villegas said about the stress of waiting for the verdict, according to El Paso Times.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy