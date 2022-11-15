Read full article on original website
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
5 Albums That Were Inspired & Named After El Paso
Many great musical things have come out of El Paso; we've seen El Paso born musicians make it big, albums recorded in El Paso & music videos filmed in El Paso. Now we're taking a look at albums that either have El Paso in the name, or were the main reasoning BEHIND the album title. Let's start with a recent addition:
Paying Respects To Some of the Best Drummers From El Paso
We know El Paso has given us some amazing musicians & as a drummer, I want to give a shout out to some amazing fellow El Paso drummers that rock. The El Paso successors to Pantera, the Pissing Razors have been making music since 1994 with no signs of stopping. Especially with being so close to the late Abbott brothers...
El Paso’s Latest 3D Balloon Mural Reminds Locals To “TEYQUERISI” Over the Holidays
Serious question: Where does Tino Ortega get all this energy to complete so many amazing murals in a short amount of time?!. If someone can find that answer for me that would be great. If not, it’s ok because whatever it is that helps motivate him to create these amazing balloon murals is working!
Singers Who Made Repeat Visits To El Paso In Different Bands
Being in a band is like being married and, as we all know, not all marriages work out. Some relationships come to premature ends, some just separate for a bit and the same goes for bands. Not everyone can pull off decades with the same lineup like ZZ Top or Rush. These days, members often bow out completely and/or temporarily to do their own thing.
Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre
The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round
The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
The El Paso artist who changed landscape painting a century ago
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An entire century has passed since the artist Audley Dean Nicols moved his family permanently from the suburbs of Pittsburgh to El Paso. Nicols, a portrait artist turned landscape painter, would go on to revolutionize his field, winning acclaim for his desert-based paintings that brought the vibrant colors of the […]
KVIA
El Paso girl, dog with same birth defect become fast friends
EL PASO, Texas -- Take a look at this picture. Girl and dog, side by side, after running and playing together on a beautiful autumn day. Canela the golden retriever is oblivious to how special this moment is to 11-year-old Angelique. It's the first time, after all, she's ever met a dog that has similar abnormalities of the face. Angelique was born with facial separation, and has a cleft lip and palate. Canela also has a mid-facial cleft.
Enjoy The Beauty Of El Paso On These Favorite Hiking Spots
If you're a hiker or you just love being outdoors, there's a magic of basking in the beauty & fresh air while pushing yourself on a difficult rocky trail. But the reward... is well worth it. If you're looking for some particular hiking trails or spots to check out in...
The Craziest Things I’ve Seen Happen During Concerts In El Paso
I've seen a lot of concerts over the years, in many different places and I've also seen some crazy stuff take place on and off stage. The old saying sex, drugs and rock n roll has certainly been proven true over the years. I don't want to get anybody in trouble so I won't go too far down that road here. Trust me though, I've seen it ALL. Mountains of powder, pounds of ganja ... one band member went everywhere with a briefcase lined with absolutely every pill known to man.
El Paso’s Union Plaza Welcomes First-Ever Dueling Piano Bar, Elton’s Dueling Pianos
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s the first of its kind in El Paso!. El Pasoans Michael Sarabia and his partner Alex Diaz have experienced dueling piano bars in other parts of town and when the time came for them to think of a new idea to bring to the borderland, they quickly knew what it was El Paso needed.
El Paso’s Favorite Tiki Room Is Making The Move To Downtown Union Plaza This December
El Paso’s Union Plaza was once known as the city’s entertainment district until it wasn’t. I have nothing but fond memories of heading out to Union Plaza in my early 20s. From 1914 to The Garden, To Plum, no matter where me and my friends went it was always a good time.
El Paso Figures That I’d Love To See Be Made Into A Biopic
Lately we've seen some truly outstanding biopics of Queen, Elton John, Weird Al Yankovic & there's even one about Ozzy in the works. But that got me thinking... what about El Paso? We've had celebrities & important figures from El Paso that I think would be PERFECT for a biopic. Like...
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
El Paso News
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Winter-Like weekend!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!. Well, we are looking at a Winter-like weekend!🥶🧥 Expect a high of 53 degrees for today, but it will feel colder due to those Easterly winds today at 15-20mph. However, Saturday we dropping to the 40s with...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso will not collect trash on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will not be collecting trash or recyclables on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The city will instead do the collection on Monday Nov. 28. Only gray bins will be collected on Nov. 28 not blue bins. The blue bins...
‘Break the Ice’ event held in downtown El Paso for new Winterfest ice rink
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The holidays are just around the corner, and with that comes the start of Winterfest, El Paso’s annual holiday tradition. This year will feature a new ice rink for the public to enjoy. On Thursday, Nov. 17, an event was held to welcome El Pasoans to the new area. “Dubbed […]
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
Upworthy
Incredible moment courtroom erupts with joy as man wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years is finally freed
Daniel Villegas spent 20 years of his life in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of capital murder in the fatal shootings of two El Pasoans in 1993. Finally, in October 2018, an El Paso jury of seven women and five men found Villegas not guilty, marking the end of a 25-year saga that included three trials and numerous appeals. The emotional video has resurfaced and is going viral again as the internet recalls the powerful moment Villegas learned he was finally free. Villegas was in tears even before the verdict was announced and was bawling uncontrollably when the judge read the not-guilty verdict. "That was too much for me," Villegas said about the stress of waiting for the verdict, according to El Paso Times.
The 5 Things You Must Have for the El Paso Winter Starter Pack
It's starting to get a little chilly in the 915 as the first freeze of the season is expected to hit this week. As the temperatures drop in El Paso, it's only logical that we all begin to prepare and the only way to prepare is if you have these five items at the ready!
