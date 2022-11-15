Read full article on original website
thelundreport.org
At-Risk Oregonians Can Obtain Free COVID Medication At Home
This article was originally published by Oregon Capital Chronicle. Oregonians at risk for a severe COVID infection now have access to free online health care visits thanks to a new state program. The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday that a California-based health care company, Color Health, will offer telehealth sessions...
Head of the Oregon Health Authority is stepping down
The Oregon Health Authority’s director, Patrick Allen, told the agency on Thursday that he will step down in early January, when Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. He informed employees about his decision in an email obtained by the Capital Chronicle that said he was “sad” to be leaving: “Honestly, I am sad to be leaving this work behind,” Allen said. “We have much ahead of us still at OHA. While we have demonstrated that we CAN deliver real health equity as we did in closing our COVID-19 vaccine gap, we have a long way to go to allocate and reallocate power and resources in a way that recognizes, reconciles, and rectifies the injustices and unfairness in our health systems.”
RSV cases increasing in Oregon, what are the symptoms?
An influx of RSV cases is filling up hospital beds and triggering hours-long wait times.
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER ADDRESSING RSV CASES
On Monday, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order in response to a surge in pediatric cases and hospitalizations for respiratory viruses across Oregon. A release said this includes Respiratory Syncytial Virus – commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for...
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon RSV cases put hospital pediatric rooms at capacity
State and local health care officials are warning parents of the rapid spread of a respiratory virus known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The rate of infection has tripled the past three weeks, filling hospital pediatric units to capacity. St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, eight pediatric rooms are full...
Judges, medical systems join growing opposition to Oregon State Hospital discharge rules
A recent court order that imposes strict deadlines for releasing certain patients from the Oregon State Hospital faces mounting opposition. In a flurry of court filings over the past two months, attorneys for two Oregon counties, five circuit court judges and three of Oregon’s largest hospital systems have weighed in. They sought to overturn a recent court order that requires the state hospital to discharge patients quickly in order to make room for new ones who would otherwise languish in jails without medical treatment.
Oregon’s Measure 114, strict new gun limits go into effect even sooner, state says
Oregon State Police now believe Ballot Measure 114, enacting some of the strictest gun limits in the nation, will go into effect earlier than its drafters thought, based on advice from the Secretary of State’s Office. That effective date is now Dec. 8, 30 days from when it was...
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
KGW
People are confused about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun rules, which begin Dec. 8
There’s a lot for law enforcement to figure out in a short amount of time. Right now, background checks for gun sales are soaring.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Measure 114 Update from the Oregon State Police
OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State) Oregon State Police (OSP) is aware that the public has many questions regarding Ballot Measure 114. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office notified OSP that Ballot Measure 114 will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 8, 2022. The Oregon State Police is working very closely with the Department of Justice, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police to assess the required processes that need to be completed to implement this law.
KTVZ
Most commonly seen birds in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Oregon using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 146 count sites in Oregon. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
kptv.com
Paycheck deductions for Oregon paid leave start in January
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Starting in January next year, Oregon paid leave contributions will begin being deducted from people’s paychecks. However, people won’t be able to reap the benefits until September 2023. According to the Oregon Employment Department, those who made at least $1,000 in the previous year...
KXL
Oregon Voters Pass Measure 111, Making Healthcare A Right
(Portland, OR) — Oregon is now the first state in the nation to make affordable healthcare a fundamental right. Measure 111 was passed by voters and Oregon will change its constitution to explicitly say healthcare is a right. The amendment says “It is the obligation of the state to...
Readers respond: Brown saved lives during pandemic
During political debates I heard several people running for office trash Gov. Kate Brown’s school closing rules. We had a virus that was unknown to us, with no viable vaccinations available at first. We also had too many folks who refused to isolate or to mask up. With the rules that Gov. Brown put in place, Oregon was consistently among the states with the lowest number of infections. Instead of trashing her, we should thank her for saving the lives of our children, their teachers and other school employees.
KXL
Attorney Breaks Down Issues With Oregon’s Measure 114
Attorney, and friend of the show Ryan Crandall, the co-founder of estate planning service, ELegacy Law joined Lars to breakdown some of the nuts and bolts of the newly passed Measure 114 in Oregon. You can read the details they covered below:. Highlights. The new law will go into effect...
Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?
Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
KTVL
Largest dam removal project in American history clears last hurdle, begins early 2023
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) cleared the last major hurdle necessary to implement the world's largest river restoration project to date - the removal of four dams along the lower Klamath River. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a non-profit created to oversee the dam removal and related restoration activities,...
