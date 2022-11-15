Myrtle at ABR

Related
Bear activity closes Appalachian Trail shelter
Because of a report of an aggressive bear at the No Business Knob Shelter, camping is closed on the Appalachian Trail from Chestoa to Spivey Gap at 19W until further notice. U.S. Forest Service officials are urging visitors to exercise caution in the area and be on the lookout for black bears. Visitors are encouraged to: avoiding walking, hiking, jogging, or cycling alone; keep dogs on a leash; make noise...
