Ukraine news latest: Russia accuses Zelensky’s forces of executing 10 prisoners of war
Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of executing at least 10 Russian prisoners of war after a video circulating on social media purported to show their deaths.The Russian defence ministry cited the video which showed at least 10 unidentified bodies, some lying facedown, to accuse Ukraine of committing a war crime."This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first, nor the only war crime," the defence ministry said.There was no immediate response from Kyiv, which has previously vowed to investigate any alleged abuses by its forces.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a "complete shutdown" as almost half of...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reveals daughter for first time at ICBM launch
Kim Jong-un was pictured hand-in-hand with his young daughter for the first time, revealing long-rumoured descendant of the elusive family, as the North Korean leader oversaw the launch of its most powerful missile.The striking new pictures showed a young girl walking close to Mr Kim and holding his hand in the backdrop of the country's largest intercontinental ballistic missile.It comes as North Korea confirmed that it fired an ICBM missile on Friday, saying the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile — the North's longest-range and nuclear-capable projectile — proved the weapon is reliable to contain US threats, according to state media...
Fears 1.5C target in danger as Cop27 negotiations overrun – live
After two weeks of negotiations, talks have been extended with countries unable to reach agreement on Friday
What they are saying at the COP27 climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Negotiators made their final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action.
Parvez Ahmed: Qatar's human rights record brings plenty of asterisks to 2022 World Cup
For a month, starting Sunday, the eyes of the world will be centered on a tiny nation in the Middle East. The conversation, for a change, will not be about oil or terrorism but rather center on the beautiful game of soccer or — as the rest of the world calls it — football. Ever since Qatar was awarded the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it has been a source of consternation not only for the billions...
