goaztecs.com
Aztecs Ready for SMU Invitational
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State swim and dive team returns to action this week when it travels to the Lone Star State to compete in the SMU Invitational, Nov. 17-19, in Dallas, Texas. Along with the host Mustangs, the Aztecs will also square off against fellow Mountain...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Set for Two Key MW Road Matches This Week
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State volleyball team closes out its regular-season schedule this week with a pair of key Mountain West matches at Nevada and San José State. The Aztecs will battle the Wolf Pack on Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 6 p.m. PT, before heading to the Bay Area for a clash with the Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 2 p.m.
goaztecs.com
No. 17 Aztecs Beat Stanford For First Time, 74-62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. Lamont Butler had 11 points...
goaztecs.com
Two Aztecs Earn Academic All-District
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State women's soccer had two student-athletes named to the College Sports Communications Academic All-District Team. Junior forward Emma Gaines-Ramos and sophomore forward Emily Lowe were honored for abilities on the field and in the classroom. Gaines-Ramos (San Diego, Calif.) has had an extremely successful...
goaztecs.com
Lacrosse to Host Winter Defrost Clinic
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State lacrosse team will hold its annual Winter Defrost Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Aztec Lacrosse Field. The clinic is open to all females in grades 7-12 who are preparing for high school, middle school and club team tryouts. This intensive session will focus on stick work, shooting and other lacrosse fundamentals. Registration for the clinic is $75 and can be completed by clicking here.
Morse's Tracy McNair voted SBLive's California high school football coach of the week (Week 11)
McNair led the Tigers to a 52-28 playoff win over El Capitan, who had allowed only 15 points per game during the regular season.
goaztecs.com
Matt Bradley on Wooden Award Watch List
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State senior guard Matt Bradley is one of the early favorites to earn the 2023 John R. Wooden Award which recognizes the best men's basketball player in the nation. The Los Angeles Athletic Club made the announcement Tuesday. Bradley, a 6-4, 220-pound guard, who...
SDSU says it never authorized vodka billboard
Some drivers are raising their eyebrows as they head down mission gorge after this billboard popped up saying Three Olives Vodka is the official vodka of San Diego State University Athletics.
Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy
SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
This Is The Most Photographed Place In California
California is full of spectacular scenery, but a spot in San Diego now tops of the list of most photographed.
nomadlawyer.org
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
kusi.com
Unions spends over $300,000 to defeat Becca Williams in SDUSD District C race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Becca Williams has officially lost her race to represent District C on the San Diego Unified School Board. Williams campaigned against the union-backed candidate Cody Petterson. Petterson supported school lockdowns and was backed by over $300,000 in union funding, and unprecedented amount for a San...
eastcountymagazine.org
FIRE IN SPRING VALLEY NEAR STEELE CANYON
November 16, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- Cal Fire has responded to the #Willow9Fire, a vegetation blaze that has burned 4-5 acres southeast of Steele Canyon Road and WIllow Glen Road in Spring Valley. The fire is in the vicinity of Steele Canyon High and Jamacha Elementary Schools. It began around...
Measure C faces another obstacle, even if it passes
Measure C would change the height restrictions of buildings from 30 feet to 100 feet in the Midway District. With plans to build a new sports arena, the project needs that height increase.
sandiegomagazine.com
7 Must-See Artists at Wonderfront 2022
When Wonderfront debuted in San Diego 2019, it highlighted something crucial that most festivals overlook: the venue. You can stack a festival lineup full of ringers, but even the best bands can feel underwhelming in an uninspiring backdrop. San Diego’s uniquely fortunate in having a stunning, panoramic waterfront, which is...
Daily Aztec
Midterm Election Results in California
Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
pacificsandiego.com
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
onscene.tv
Mustang Driver Ejected & Killed In High Speed Crash | San Diego
11.15.2022 | 3:36 AM | SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old female was driving her, 2010, Ford Mustang eastbound on 7700 Mira Mesa Blvd. The female driver lost control of her vehicle, struck the raised concrete median, continued forward, and struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the scene from her injuries. Traffic units responded and will be handling it. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
thehoovercardinal.org
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Throws Paw-ty for Pooch Waiting 2 Years for a Home
A special dog who has been waiting for her forever family for two years was thrown a birthday paw-ty by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) to celebrate the pooch who has become a staff favorite. Dana, a nearly 7-year-old American pit bull terrier mix, was given the royal treatment...
