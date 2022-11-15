ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

goaztecs.com

Aztecs Ready for SMU Invitational

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State swim and dive team returns to action this week when it travels to the Lone Star State to compete in the SMU Invitational, Nov. 17-19, in Dallas, Texas. Along with the host Mustangs, the Aztecs will also square off against fellow Mountain...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztecs Set for Two Key MW Road Matches This Week

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State volleyball team closes out its regular-season schedule this week with a pair of key Mountain West matches at Nevada and San José State. The Aztecs will battle the Wolf Pack on Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 6 p.m. PT, before heading to the Bay Area for a clash with the Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 2 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

No. 17 Aztecs Beat Stanford For First Time, 74-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. Lamont Butler had 11 points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

Two Aztecs Earn Academic All-District

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State women's soccer had two student-athletes named to the College Sports Communications Academic All-District Team. Junior forward Emma Gaines-Ramos and sophomore forward Emily Lowe were honored for abilities on the field and in the classroom. Gaines-Ramos (San Diego, Calif.) has had an extremely successful...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

Lacrosse to Host Winter Defrost Clinic

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State lacrosse team will hold its annual Winter Defrost Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Aztec Lacrosse Field. The clinic is open to all females in grades 7-12 who are preparing for high school, middle school and club team tryouts. This intensive session will focus on stick work, shooting and other lacrosse fundamentals. Registration for the clinic is $75 and can be completed by clicking here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goaztecs.com

Matt Bradley on Wooden Award Watch List

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State senior guard Matt Bradley is one of the early favorites to earn the 2023 John R. Wooden Award which recognizes the best men's basketball player in the nation. The Los Angeles Athletic Club made the announcement Tuesday. Bradley, a 6-4, 220-pound guard, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy

SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
nomadlawyer.org

Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

FIRE IN SPRING VALLEY NEAR STEELE CANYON

November 16, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- Cal Fire has responded to the #Willow9Fire, a vegetation blaze that has burned 4-5 acres southeast of Steele Canyon Road and WIllow Glen Road in Spring Valley. The fire is in the vicinity of Steele Canyon High and Jamacha Elementary Schools. It began around...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

7 Must-See Artists at Wonderfront 2022

When Wonderfront debuted in San Diego 2019, it highlighted something crucial that most festivals overlook: the venue. You can stack a festival lineup full of ringers, but even the best bands can feel underwhelming in an uninspiring backdrop. San Diego’s uniquely fortunate in having a stunning, panoramic waterfront, which is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

Midterm Election Results in California

Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
onscene.tv

Mustang Driver Ejected & Killed In High Speed Crash | San Diego

11.15.2022 | 3:36 AM | SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old female was driving her, 2010, Ford Mustang eastbound on 7700 Mira Mesa Blvd. The female driver lost control of her vehicle, struck the raised concrete median, continued forward, and struck a tree. The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the scene from her injuries. Traffic units responded and will be handling it. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
thehoovercardinal.org

One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
SAN DIEGO, CA

