Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon News

Sealed proposals for the Center of Hope Cold Room

Sealed proposals for the Center of Hope Cold Room will be received by the Knox County Board of Commissioners at their office located at 117 East High Street, Suite #161, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 until 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and then at 10:15 a.m. at said office opened and read aloud.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

ATTN: Denise Posey

Denise Posey whose last known address is 317 North Norton Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, storage contents include large cardboard boxes, washer, dryer, tools, electric heaters, bicycle parts, garden tools, picnic table, clothing, couch, chair, furniture, cooking grill, mattress, collectibles, toys, and misc items. The above named occupants are hereby...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Paul Edward Watters Jr.

MOUNT VERNON – Paul Edward Watters Jr., 81, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 10, 2022. He was born to the late Paul and Jane Watters Sr. in Columbus. A graduate of Columbus South High School and Miami University of Oxford, he spent his...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

MTVarts brings theater students together for real-life training

Bruce Jacklin founded Multi-Tasking Volunteers (MTVarts) in 2004 in Mount Vernon. The organization helps to nurture kids' theatrical talents by giving them first-hand experience on how theater productions come together. The program started as an offshoot of a dinner theater but soon evolved into a classical series that included "12...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio

According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 14, 2022

High pressure settles in over the state today, and that should give us better potential for sunshine. However, even with the sun, we are solidly in a cold air mass that will not get much warmer through the rest of the week. Clouds build over the state tomorrow, and moisture...
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

Deer gun season is about to start in Ohio

A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.  House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would […]
OHIO STATE

