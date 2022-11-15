Read full article on original website
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Mount Vernon News
Sealed proposals for the Center of Hope Cold Room
Sealed proposals for the Center of Hope Cold Room will be received by the Knox County Board of Commissioners at their office located at 117 East High Street, Suite #161, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 until 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and then at 10:15 a.m. at said office opened and read aloud.
Mount Vernon News
ATTN: Denise Posey
Denise Posey whose last known address is 317 North Norton Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, storage contents include large cardboard boxes, washer, dryer, tools, electric heaters, bicycle parts, garden tools, picnic table, clothing, couch, chair, furniture, cooking grill, mattress, collectibles, toys, and misc items. The above named occupants are hereby...
Mount Vernon News
Thanksgiving holiday due
Observe early deadlines for classified ads due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mount Vernon News
Paul Edward Watters Jr.
MOUNT VERNON – Paul Edward Watters Jr., 81, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 10, 2022. He was born to the late Paul and Jane Watters Sr. in Columbus. A graduate of Columbus South High School and Miami University of Oxford, he spent his...
Mount Vernon News
MTVarts brings theater students together for real-life training
Bruce Jacklin founded Multi-Tasking Volunteers (MTVarts) in 2004 in Mount Vernon. The organization helps to nurture kids' theatrical talents by giving them first-hand experience on how theater productions come together. The program started as an offshoot of a dinner theater but soon evolved into a classical series that included "12...
Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio
According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 14, 2022
High pressure settles in over the state today, and that should give us better potential for sunshine. However, even with the sun, we are solidly in a cold air mass that will not get much warmer through the rest of the week. Clouds build over the state tomorrow, and moisture...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DOE awards millions to restart nuclear operations in southern Ohio as contamination concerns continue
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Department of Energy has awarded $30 million to produce nuclear fuel at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon. The award comes with accolades from some and grave concerns from others. According to the DOE, the “$30 million cost share during the...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Deer gun season is about to start in Ohio
A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18.
AEP to spend millions improving electrical grid to prevent another massive outage
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Winter is right around the corner and those who lost power during this summer's large storm, coupled with a heatwave, are wondering if another massive outage could happen again when the temperatures dip below freezing. Five months after the American Electric Power outage in June...
Check out the joint called "The Best Pizza in Ohio," featuring toppings like mashed potatoes and cranberries
In tiny Valley City, in North Eastern Ohio, there's a pizzeria that the 12 tomatoes blog just calledThe Best Pizza in Ohio. One look at the menu at Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria and it's easy to see why. The pizzas look delicious and colorful, with plentiful toppings and just the right amount of browning on the crust.
Missing in Ohio: Search team for Koby Roush, Raymont Willis ‘closer than ever’
A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly.
COVID-19 transmission ‘high’ in most Ohio counties
More than three-quarters of Ohio counties currently have a high level of coronavirus transmission, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including nearly every county in Northeast Ohio.
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday. House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would […]
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
Winning lotto tickets sold in Ohio; Dozens more available
The week is only halfway through and Ohio already has some big lottery winners.
