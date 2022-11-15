Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Related
Mount Vernon News
Ewart: 'Our staff are all fellow riders and bring that passion to serve the powersports community'
Motorcyclists and other powersports enthusiasts in Mount Vernon have an ally in Mid-Ohio Powersports, a store catering to all facets of the hobby. Owner David Ewart and his wife, Carol, purchased the business (formerly Mid-Ohio Suzuki) in October of 2016. The store has been a labor of love for the couple.
Mount Vernon News
Experience Mount Vernon announces Winter in Downtown festivities
MOUNT VERNON – The holiday season is right around the corner and Downtown Mount Vernon is preparing for a busy Winter in Downtown. Experience Mount Vernon has been creating a schedule of festivities to bring the holiday spirit to the central business district and invites the Mount Vernon community and beyond to join in.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
Mount Vernon News
ATTN: Denise Posey
Denise Posey whose last known address is 317 North Norton Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, storage contents include large cardboard boxes, washer, dryer, tools, electric heaters, bicycle parts, garden tools, picnic table, clothing, couch, chair, furniture, cooking grill, mattress, collectibles, toys, and misc items. The above named occupants are hereby...
Mount Vernon News
Chautauqua Series to present Jane Austen performance
MOUNT VERNON – On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Chautauqua Series will present a performance of 19th century author Jane Austen. The program will be at the Grand Hotel (12 Public Square in downtown Mount Vernon) at 7 p.m. The Chautauqua Series is brought with the help of a grant provided by the Ariel Foundation and is offered on a donation basis, with all monies collected going to the performer.
Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio
According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
Check out the joint called "The Best Pizza in Ohio," featuring toppings like mashed potatoes and cranberries
In tiny Valley City, in North Eastern Ohio, there's a pizzeria that the 12 tomatoes blog just calledThe Best Pizza in Ohio. One look at the menu at Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria and it's easy to see why. The pizzas look delicious and colorful, with plentiful toppings and just the right amount of browning on the crust.
Mount Vernon News
Therese ‘Irene’ Donahue
BILOXI, Miss. – Therese “Irene” Donahue, an incredibly crazy, stubborn, independent, strong-willed, generous, and maddeningly loyal mother, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a long battle with end-stage emphysema. Irene was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio. She never shied away from giving her opinion, never...
Mount Vernon News
Paul Edward Watters Jr.
MOUNT VERNON – Paul Edward Watters Jr., 81, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 10, 2022. He was born to the late Paul and Jane Watters Sr. in Columbus. A graduate of Columbus South High School and Miami University of Oxford, he spent his...
Mount Vernon News
City of Mount Vernon prepares parks for winter
MOUNT VERNON – Restrooms at Mount Vernon parks have been closed for the season. Parks Department crews winterized the facilities last week. “We pretty much anticipated there won’t be much usage at the parks through the winter months,” Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said. “And what that crew has been doing, which is kind of what our streets crews been doing as well is really just trying to get all believe some old stuff in our parks.”
Mount Vernon News
Sealed proposals for the Center of Hope Cold Room
Sealed proposals for the Center of Hope Cold Room will be received by the Knox County Board of Commissioners at their office located at 117 East High Street, Suite #161, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 until 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and then at 10:15 a.m. at said office opened and read aloud.
Rescue Foxes Find Forever Home in Ohio Family's 90-Acre Ranch
"We would sit in our recliners and cuddle these babies as they slept on us," fox lover Lynne Morrow told Newsweek.
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
Breezeline shares reason behind widespread Ohio outage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some forms of internet connectivity issues persisted into Wednesday as an Ohio provider, Breezeline, gave some insight into the previous day’s outage. The internet service provider, which also offers email accounts for its customers, took to Twitter around noon to notify them of problems with the latter specifically. “We are aware […]
Ohio teachers pension board member to ask for return of $10 million in bonuses
A new member of the State Teachers Retirement System board is demanding the return of $10 million in bonuses that he said were improperly awarded to STRS staff members.
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution
The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution. The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution...
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
Ars Technica
Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids
A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
Comments / 0