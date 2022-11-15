ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon News

Experience Mount Vernon announces Winter in Downtown festivities

MOUNT VERNON – The holiday season is right around the corner and Downtown Mount Vernon is preparing for a busy Winter in Downtown. Experience Mount Vernon has been creating a schedule of festivities to bring the holiday spirit to the central business district and invites the Mount Vernon community and beyond to join in.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

ATTN: Denise Posey

Denise Posey whose last known address is 317 North Norton Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, storage contents include large cardboard boxes, washer, dryer, tools, electric heaters, bicycle parts, garden tools, picnic table, clothing, couch, chair, furniture, cooking grill, mattress, collectibles, toys, and misc items. The above named occupants are hereby...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Chautauqua Series to present Jane Austen performance

MOUNT VERNON – On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Chautauqua Series will present a performance of 19th century author Jane Austen. The program will be at the Grand Hotel (12 Public Square in downtown Mount Vernon) at 7 p.m. The Chautauqua Series is brought with the help of a grant provided by the Ariel Foundation and is offered on a donation basis, with all monies collected going to the performer.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
93.1 WZAK

Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio

According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Therese ‘Irene’ Donahue

BILOXI, Miss. – Therese “Irene” Donahue, an incredibly crazy, stubborn, independent, strong-willed, generous, and maddeningly loyal mother, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a long battle with end-stage emphysema. Irene was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio. She never shied away from giving her opinion, never...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Paul Edward Watters Jr.

MOUNT VERNON – Paul Edward Watters Jr., 81, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 10, 2022. He was born to the late Paul and Jane Watters Sr. in Columbus. A graduate of Columbus South High School and Miami University of Oxford, he spent his...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

City of Mount Vernon prepares parks for winter

MOUNT VERNON – Restrooms at Mount Vernon parks have been closed for the season. Parks Department crews winterized the facilities last week. “We pretty much anticipated there won’t be much usage at the parks through the winter months,” Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said. “And what that crew has been doing, which is kind of what our streets crews been doing as well is really just trying to get all believe some old stuff in our parks.”
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sealed proposals for the Center of Hope Cold Room

Sealed proposals for the Center of Hope Cold Room will be received by the Knox County Board of Commissioners at their office located at 117 East High Street, Suite #161, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 until 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and then at 10:15 a.m. at said office opened and read aloud.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Breezeline shares reason behind widespread Ohio outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some forms of internet connectivity issues persisted into Wednesday as an Ohio provider, Breezeline, gave some insight into the previous day’s outage. The internet service provider, which also offers email accounts for its customers, took to Twitter around noon to notify them of problems with the latter specifically. “We are aware […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution

The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution. The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
Ars Technica

Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids

A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
COLUMBUS, OH

