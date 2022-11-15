ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, KS

JC Post

USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
LANE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs

TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: Congratulations to the Kansas winners in the National Wheat Yield Contest

While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
KANSAS STATE
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Latest Drought map shows Extreme Drought in SE Kansas

Montgomery County and the entire region of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma remain in the extreme drought category, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map. A majority of the region varies between the extreme drought tier and the exceptional drought tier, which are the two most severe tiers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning. KSNT spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about the upcoming Leonid Meteor shower. Appearing annually, this meteor shower is so named […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling

KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas gas prices high ahead of Thanksgiving

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The cost of filling up the tank this year for Thanksgiving road trips will be high for most Kansans. According to GasBuddy, which monitors real-time fuel prices across the nation, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever approaching Thanksgiving. GasBuddy projects the national average will sit at $3.68 […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas GOP pins governor’s win on lawmaker’s run

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state senator many Republicans see as the spoiler in the Kansas governor’s race has a long history of irritating GOP leaders, once even daring colleagues to smell a jar of catfish stink bait he’d brought to a tax debate. More recently during a redistricting fight, Dennis Pyle compared the Senate president to […]
KANSAS STATE
