kcur.org
Residents push back against a Kansas town's threat to kick out library over 'divisive' books
Following public outcry about censorship, the St. Marys City Commission decided to table a vote on renewing the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease. The lease is under threat because the library refused to comply with the commission’s request to remove all LGBTQ, sexual, racial or otherwise “socially divisive” content from its shelves.
USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
KWCH.com
Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
Special needs cat, up for adoption since July at Kansas Humane Society, looking for caring home
Arthur, a special needs cat, has been up for adoption since July 11 at the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and is looking for a caring home
Lawmaker: Kansas should cut ties with foster care contractor
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state's contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of scheming to defraud the organization out of at least $4.7 million. The federal indictments this month against the Rev....
Kansas Gas Service bills will include fee for 2021 winter storm
Starting in December, Kansas Gas Service (KGS) customers will notice a new separate fee on their monthly bill that will increase the cost by about $5.
KWCH.com
Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope
LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
fourstateshomepage.com
Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs
TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
Wheat Scoop: Congratulations to the Kansas winners in the National Wheat Yield Contest
While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
columbusnews-report.com
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
kggfradio.com
Latest Drought map shows Extreme Drought in SE Kansas
Montgomery County and the entire region of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma remain in the extreme drought category, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map. A majority of the region varies between the extreme drought tier and the exceptional drought tier, which are the two most severe tiers...
Kansas to receive $15M from $3.1B opioid settlement against Walmart
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Tuesday announced that his office has secured at least $15 million for Kansas as part of a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.
KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning. KSNT spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about the upcoming Leonid Meteor shower. Appearing annually, this meteor shower is so named […]
Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling
KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
kcur.org
With Kansas' long-term care facilities priced out of workers, advocacy groups want reform
Rachel Monger, the chief advocacy officer for LeadingAge Kansas, agrees with the idea that a "silver tsunami" is coming in Kansas, as the number of people aged 85 and older will increase by 260% in the years ahead. Meanwhile, long-term care facilities, which commonly care for the aging population, are...
Kansas gas customers to see new surcharge on bill starting in December
Kansas Gas Service announced Friday it will include a separate line item labeled “Winter Event Securitized Cost” on residential and commercial customer billing statements starting in December.
WIBW
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tight races remained tight as Monday’s deadline for mail ballots to arrive at local elections offices passed. Because of Veterans Day falling on Friday, ballots postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8 and arriving by Monday counted in the general election totals. The Secretary of State’s...
Kansas gas prices high ahead of Thanksgiving
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The cost of filling up the tank this year for Thanksgiving road trips will be high for most Kansans. According to GasBuddy, which monitors real-time fuel prices across the nation, average gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever approaching Thanksgiving. GasBuddy projects the national average will sit at $3.68 […]
Kansas GOP pins governor’s win on lawmaker’s run
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state senator many Republicans see as the spoiler in the Kansas governor’s race has a long history of irritating GOP leaders, once even daring colleagues to smell a jar of catfish stink bait he’d brought to a tax debate. More recently during a redistricting fight, Dennis Pyle compared the Senate president to […]
