Halloween has come and gone, and you know what that means. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. Okay maybe I’m getting ahead of myself, Thanksgiving is still right around the corner, we can’t celebrate Christmas just yet, but what we can do, is celebrate the beginning of the Texas High School Basketball season.
DECATUR – After three physical quarters of back-and-forth basketball, the Hewitt-Trussville boys basketball lost their first game of the season to the Austin Black Bears Tuesday night, 49-42 in Decatur. Hewitt (2-1) and Austin (1-2) traded leads throughout the early-season, non-conference contest. Austin held a slim lead, 22-20 at halftime, and maintained a two-point edge […]
YORK, Pa. — We're in the thick of the high school football playoffs in Central Pennsylvania. While the District 3 playoffs wind down in Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A, the state playoffs get underway this week in Class 2A and 1A, where district champs Trinity and Steelton-Highspire are still dancing.
KINNIKINNICK − Zane Trace is starting over. The Pioneers have been handed a chance to start again ahead of the 2022-2023 season. After eight consecutive losing seasons and four coaching changes, they are beginning anew with a new head coach and a young roster. ...
