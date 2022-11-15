ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Huskies run out of gas, lose first game of year to Austin, 49-42

DECATUR – After three physical quarters of back-and-forth basketball, the Hewitt-Trussville boys basketball lost their first game of the season to the Austin Black Bears Tuesday night, 49-42 in Decatur.  Hewitt (2-1) and Austin (1-2) traded leads throughout the early-season, non-conference contest. Austin held a slim lead, 22-20 at halftime, and maintained a two-point edge […]
Frenzy Five | 5 playoff games to watch in Week 13

YORK, Pa. — We're in the thick of the high school football playoffs in Central Pennsylvania. While the District 3 playoffs wind down in Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A, the state playoffs get underway this week in Class 2A and 1A, where district champs Trinity and Steelton-Highspire are still dancing.
