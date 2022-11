Two games left. This horrific season is almost over. At 1-9, Northwestern is at risk of finishing with its worst record since 1989, when it lost every game. This week, the ‘Cats are on the road again, this time in West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 B1G). Purdue currently sits in a four-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West, with Wisconsin nipping at its heels at 3-4. This game actually means something for the Boilermakers, which means Northwestern will be presented with arguably the best opportunity in sports: to play spoiler.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO