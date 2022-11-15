Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Hood, Jr., V. Parker
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on November 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born December 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV, which he always considered to be his hometown.
WTAP
Obituary: Miller, Mike H.
Mike H. Miller, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Forrest D. and Helen (Keller) Miller. He worked at Challenger Electrical and was Vice President of the union. He also worked for Thermo Fisher...
WTAP
Obituary: Jones, Leo F.
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio, died at her residence surrounded by her family on November 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years, where she had been a deaconist, trustee, and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church, and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541, for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as a receptionist and order taker.
WTAP
Obituary: Cooper, Julie Annette (Gorrell)
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, OH, passed away on November 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father-in-law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth), Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan, and many precious friends.
WTAP
Obituary: Boice, Larry D.
Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. Larry was born on April 14, 1940, in Rainbow to the late Gilbert Francis Boice and Allie Pearl Bell. On December 2, 1960, Larry married Janet...
WTAP
Obituary: Nicolson, Steven Alan
Steven Alan Nicolson, 67, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on November 6, 2022, in Parkersburg, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Julie Elaine
Julie Elaine Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Daniels, Sara Frances (Hargreveas)
Sara Frances (Hargreveas) Daniels, 83, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2022. Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Varner, Russell A. “Bud”
Russell A. “Bud” Varner, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. Russell was born on February 1, 1957, in Marietta, OH, the son of the late Russell J. Varner and Betty Wilson Massey. He is survived by...
WTAP
Obituary: Bailey, Sara Jean
Sara Jean Bailey, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Coolville with her husband of 69 years, David L. Bailey, by her side. She retired from Borg Warner/General Electric/SABIC after many years of service. Sara was born in St. Marys, WV, on June 16, 1935,...
WTAP
Obituary: Kehl, David L.
David L. Kehl, 58, of Lower Salem, passed away at 7:15 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1964, in Marietta, a son of Lloyd and Glenda Tewanger Kehl. Dave was a farmer, and he and his sons owned and operated Kehl Oil & Gas Enterprises. He was a member of the Creighton Ridge Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge.
WTAP
Obituary: Rexroad, Sandra Kay
Sandra Kay Rexroad, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, died on November 12, 2022, at Harmar Place. She was born June 7, 1959, in Cambridge, Ohio, daughter of the late David and Marian. She attended Living Faith Methodist Church in Vincent. Sandra graduated from Caldwell. High School in 1977. She graduated from...
WTAP
Obituary: Robart, Kenneth Dale
Kenneth Dale Robart, 80, of Coolville, OH, passed away November 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Young, Sandra J.
Sandra J. Young, age 85, of Belle Valley, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1937, at home in Buffalo, OH, a daughter of the late John and Etta M. Murphy Gibson. She attended Kent State University...
WTAP
Obituary: Venham, Deborah Elaine Wheeler Tolson
Deborah Elaine (Wheeler) (Tolson) Venham, age 65, was called home Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her residence in Belpre, Ohio, surrounded by her family. She was born February 1, 1957, to Hurshel and Maxine Wheeler of Stewart, Ohio. Debbie attended Federal Hocking High School in Stewart, Ohio. She worked for Reed & Baur Insurance, in Athens, Ohio, for 14 years, then worked for Peoples Bank in Marietta, Ohio, and Parkersburg, WV. Debbie coached Cheerleading and also assisted in coaching at Federal Hocking Middle School during the 1980′s. She loved spending time with family and friends as well as going to car shows and taking long rides in her 1950 Plymouth “Miss Daisy.”
WTAP
Some libraries in Wood County got a visit from Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a 3 year break due to COVID, yarn bombings are returning to Parkersburg. Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing started in 2018 with friends wanting to decorate Parkersburg in a unique way. It has come a long way since then, with the help of the community and...
WTAP
Rylee Wise signs with Concord University
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rylee Wise, a volleyball player from Parkersburg high school, has officially signed with Concord University to play collegiate volleyball. Rylee has been a major part of the Big Reds success playing setter for the team and surpassing 2,000 career assists earlier this year. Her talents will...
WTAP
Members of the baseball community push back against resolution
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a deeper look into the baseball and soccer fields resolution that Vienna city council voted to pass. It’s a measure that’s stirred up passionate push back from members of the baseball community - both from parents and coaches. One local said...
WTAP
WVU Medicine Camden Clark to host Be the Match stem cell screening at the Grand Central Mall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will host a Be the Match stem cell screening opportunity for community members on November 19, 2022, at the Grand Central Mall. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by Boot Barn and Books-A-Million. On November...
WTAP
Manufacturer will pay for fixing Williamstown’s bleachers
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A third party engineering company has been hired to come up with a plan to fix the Williamstown bleachers, according to Wood County Schools’ Communication Coordinator Michael Erb. That engineering company is working with the manufacturer and installer to figure out a plan and review...
