Axios

Wholesale price inflation is cooling, buoying markets

Another week, another round of weaker-than-expected inflation data. The big picture: Finally, official data is showing a clearer inflation peak in the rearview. Judging from the market response, investors want to believe it's not just another head-fake. Check out the chart above. Wholesale goods prices, as measured by the Producer...
teslarati.com

Tesla plunges in recent Kelly Blue Book report, counter to strong Q3 sales

Tesla fell in Kelly Blue Book’s most recent Q3 analysis report, yet the results contradict Tesla’s actual Q3 sales volume. Kelly Blue Book’s (KBB) recent Q3 report is not as cut and dry as it first appears. The report states that “shopping for Tesla plunged in the third quarter,” most luxury buyers instead looked to BMW, which dominated the segment. Yet, with sales data from both companies contradicting KBB’s results, conclusions are confounding.
Axios

Used car prices keep dropping

Sky-high used car prices are losing altitude fast. Why it matters: The remarkable climb in used vehicle prices was an early and ultra-visible driver of COVID-era inflation. State of play: The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, a gauge of wholesale market prices for used vehicles, dropped for the fifth-straight month.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

Consumer prices rose a lower than expected 7.7% in October compared to the same month a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics recent consumer price index report. In the immediate previous months, that figure had been between 8% and 9%. The 7.7% figure was not uniform across all products and services. As […]
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Italian borrowing costs hit two-month low as euro zone bonds rally

(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as a powerful rally in government debt continued. Global bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have dropped sharply in recent days after data showed U.S. inflation came in lower than expected in October. The data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will soon slow down or even halt their punishing interest rate hikes.
Footwear News

Shoe Carnival Hits Snag in Earnings Winning Streak With Lower Sales in Q3

Shoe Carnival’s winning streak hit a snag on Wednesday as the retailer reported lower earnings in the third quarter of 2022. The Evansville, Ind.-based footwear and accessories company posted net sales in the period of $341.7 million, down 4.1% from $356.3 million in the same period last year. But compared to the third quarter of 2019, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stimulus, the company said sales increased by $67 million, or 24.4%. The company added that sales during last year’s third quarter were the highest in company history, with this quarter’s sales coming in at second-highest. Still,...
todaynftnews.com

Avalanche and FTX led a $5M round for Joepegs NFT marketplace

NFT marketplace Joepegs raised around $5 million on the Avalanche blockchain in a seed round that was co-led by Avalanche Foundation, its co-founders’ pseudonyms go by Cryptofish and 0xMurloc, and FTX Ventures. The team made a statement recently that FTX Ventures’ funding was done in the month of June,...
960 The Ref

US retail sales rose 1.3% last month, a sign of resilience

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers, restaurants, and auto dealers last month, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins amid painfully high inflation and rising interest rates. The government said Wednesday that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from...
todaynftnews.com

Hbit’s $18.1M stuck in FTX, here’s what happened

The now-bankrupt FTX prevented Hong Kong-based digital asset marketplace Hbit Limited from withdrawing $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrency. In a statement to shareholders on Monday, New Huo Technologies Holdings Limited stated that $4.9 million of the subsidiary’s assets were Hbit assets and that the remaining $13.2 million belonged to clients through trading requests.
beefmagazine.com

Beef demand is holding steady

The all-fresh retail beef price in October was $7.25/lb., down slightly from $7.32/lb. in September and down 4.0 percent from the record high of $7.55/lb. one year ago. In 2022, the all-fresh retail beef price has remained in a narrow range from $7.37/lb. to $7.25/lb. and has averaged $7.33/lb. through October, up from the 2021 annual average of $6.95/lb. Figure 1 includes all-fresh retail beef prices since January 2018 and shows the sharp increase in prices in 2021 and steady prices thus far in 2022.

