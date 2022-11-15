Read full article on original website
Wholesale price inflation is cooling, buoying markets
Another week, another round of weaker-than-expected inflation data. The big picture: Finally, official data is showing a clearer inflation peak in the rearview. Judging from the market response, investors want to believe it's not just another head-fake. Check out the chart above. Wholesale goods prices, as measured by the Producer...
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath.
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
teslarati.com
Tesla plunges in recent Kelly Blue Book report, counter to strong Q3 sales
Tesla fell in Kelly Blue Book’s most recent Q3 analysis report, yet the results contradict Tesla’s actual Q3 sales volume. Kelly Blue Book’s (KBB) recent Q3 report is not as cut and dry as it first appears. The report states that “shopping for Tesla plunged in the third quarter,” most luxury buyers instead looked to BMW, which dominated the segment. Yet, with sales data from both companies contradicting KBB’s results, conclusions are confounding.
Used car prices keep dropping
Sky-high used car prices are losing altitude fast. Why it matters: The remarkable climb in used vehicle prices was an early and ultra-visible driver of COVID-era inflation. State of play: The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, a gauge of wholesale market prices for used vehicles, dropped for the fifth-straight month.
Trimming the fat: inflation finally hitting profit margins
Corporate profits have withstood raging inflation over much of the last year, but those good times may be ending
Markets Where Home Prices May Fall
a recent analysis reveals which housing markets are likely to have a decline in prices over the next year.
The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging
Consumer prices rose a lower than expected 7.7% in October compared to the same month a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics recent consumer price index report. In the immediate previous months, that figure had been between 8% and 9%. The 7.7% figure was not uniform across all products and services. As […]
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Italian borrowing costs hit two-month low as euro zone bonds rally
(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as a powerful rally in government debt continued. Global bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have dropped sharply in recent days after data showed U.S. inflation came in lower than expected in October. The data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will soon slow down or even halt their punishing interest rate hikes.
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
FTX's new CEO John Ray III oversaw the liquidation of Enron and said: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls."
Shoe Carnival Hits Snag in Earnings Winning Streak With Lower Sales in Q3
Shoe Carnival’s winning streak hit a snag on Wednesday as the retailer reported lower earnings in the third quarter of 2022. The Evansville, Ind.-based footwear and accessories company posted net sales in the period of $341.7 million, down 4.1% from $356.3 million in the same period last year. But compared to the third quarter of 2019, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stimulus, the company said sales increased by $67 million, or 24.4%. The company added that sales during last year’s third quarter were the highest in company history, with this quarter’s sales coming in at second-highest. Still,...
kitco.com
U.S. Mint lags and Perth Mint dominates as global demand for gold silver bullion rises sharply in October
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The U.S. Mint said that it sold 62,500 ounces of gold in various denominations of America Eagle Gold...
As the UK Pound Plummets, More Americans Are Snapping Up Luxury London Properties
From sky-high mortgage rates to inflation, now might be the worst time to buy a new home in the US. But in the UK, it’s a different story. Affluent Americans stand a much better shot at getting their hands on a piece of prime real estate if they buy in Britain—that is, if they pay in dollars instead of pounds.
todaynftnews.com
Avalanche and FTX led a $5M round for Joepegs NFT marketplace
NFT marketplace Joepegs raised around $5 million on the Avalanche blockchain in a seed round that was co-led by Avalanche Foundation, its co-founders’ pseudonyms go by Cryptofish and 0xMurloc, and FTX Ventures. The team made a statement recently that FTX Ventures’ funding was done in the month of June,...
US retail sales rose 1.3% last month, a sign of resilience
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers, restaurants, and auto dealers last month, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins amid painfully high inflation and rising interest rates. The government said Wednesday that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from...
todaynftnews.com
Hbit’s $18.1M stuck in FTX, here’s what happened
The now-bankrupt FTX prevented Hong Kong-based digital asset marketplace Hbit Limited from withdrawing $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrency. In a statement to shareholders on Monday, New Huo Technologies Holdings Limited stated that $4.9 million of the subsidiary’s assets were Hbit assets and that the remaining $13.2 million belonged to clients through trading requests.
beefmagazine.com
Beef demand is holding steady
The all-fresh retail beef price in October was $7.25/lb., down slightly from $7.32/lb. in September and down 4.0 percent from the record high of $7.55/lb. one year ago. In 2022, the all-fresh retail beef price has remained in a narrow range from $7.37/lb. to $7.25/lb. and has averaged $7.33/lb. through October, up from the 2021 annual average of $6.95/lb. Figure 1 includes all-fresh retail beef prices since January 2018 and shows the sharp increase in prices in 2021 and steady prices thus far in 2022.
