(LEWISVILLE, Texas) — NEWS: In 2023, the HVAC industry is expected to experience major price increases in the production of new heating and cooling systems due to higher standards in SEER rating systems* taking effect in the new year. Consumers can benefit now by purchasing new HVAC systems before the close of 2022 while SEER standards remain at lower ratings, says CW Service Pros.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO