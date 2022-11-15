ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Northland FAN 106.5

November 13-16, 2022 Snowfall Totals

21.2 inches - 7 miles W of Hovland, MN. 20 inches - West Bearskin Lake, 21 miles N of Grand Marais, MN. 6.7 inches - Near Martin Rd & Rice Lake Rd in Duluth, MN. 5 inches - Devil Track Lake, 7 miles NW of Grand Marais. 4.9 inches -...
Downtown Duluth Announces Free Parking Options + Road Closures For Christmas City Of The North Parade

The Christmas City of the North Parade takes place Friday, November 18 and Downtown Duluth has announced free parking options, as well as parade-related road closures. The Christmas City of the North Parade, which travels through downtown Duluth, starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s, loacated at 6th Ave E and Superior Street, and then continues along Superior Street to 4th Ave W.
Fall Farmer’s Market Headed To Lincoln Park Thanksgiving

Miss the markets of summer? You're in luck because a fall farmer's market is headed to the Duluth area just before Thanksgiving. This is one of many fun fall events coming to the Northland (or should we say fall / winter). One great example of this is the annual 5K that takes place on Thanksgiving. The Gobble Gallop takes place in downtown Duluth once the holiday rolls around every year.
