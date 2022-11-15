Move For Hunger and Aldon partnership will launch ‘Aldon Going Beyond,’ a new corporate social impact program

Read full article on original website
Related
enewschannels.com
Planet Defense LLC partners with Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) to develop and manage a tech Innovation Hub in Ketchikan, Alaska
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — NEWS: Planet Defense LLC announced today its close partnership with Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) to develop and manage a technology Innovation Hub in Ketchikan, Alaska, starting immediately. This new project – a Public-Private Partnership – will strengthen Ketchikan’s native community and local commercial businesses by providing them with emerging and smart technologies. This endeavor will particularly benefit the Alaska Native people living in the area.
enewschannels.com
BioBuilder Educational Foundation and K2 Scientific Bring Synthetic Biology Programs and Lab Equipment to High-Need High Schools
(BOSTON, Mass.) — NEWS: As a world-recognized program that trains the next generation of innovators and skilled workers in synthetic biology, the BioBuilder Educational Foundation announced new work with K2 Scientific to make high quality tools and equipment for life science research widely accessible. BioBuilder has partnered with K2 Scientific, who will donate industry-grade refrigeration units to four high-need high schools participating in the BioBuilderClub this academic year.
Comments / 0