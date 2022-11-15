Move For Hunger and Aldon partnership will launch ‘Aldon Going Beyond,’ a new corporate social impact program

(BOSTON, Mass.) — NEWS: As a world-recognized program that trains the next generation of innovators and skilled workers in synthetic biology, the BioBuilder Educational Foundation announced new work with K2 Scientific to make high quality tools and equipment for life science research widely accessible. BioBuilder has partnered with K2 Scientific, who will donate industry-grade refrigeration units to four high-need high schools participating in the BioBuilderClub this academic year.

