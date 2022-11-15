Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Related
Community Thanksgiving meal serving up fun and fellowship on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island is usually popular with tourists year-round, but on Thanksgiving people come from all over the area and the nation for one reason, turkey. The bird was served up with fun and fellowship at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s. Gloria and Allen LaCoe and some of […]
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
5 Free Things To Do In Savannah, GA That Are Perfect For Your Next Long Weekend Away
While enjoying your vacation to the fullest extent, it's easy for things to get out of hand budget-wise. These free things to do in Savannah, GA are a great way to further explore the city without hurting your wallet. You can escape into the Hostess City's great outdoors and explore...
How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
Meet the Market: Jocelyn Poole with Caribbean Feast
This is part of a continuing series on individuals and businesses at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market behind Visit Statesboro! at 222 S. Main Street. Jocelyn Poole, who is of Jamaican heritage, has been a part of the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market for 12 years with her Caribbean Feast vendor table.
wtoc.com
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Broughton Street reopens Saturday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Broughton Street officially reopened Saturday morning after being closed since early 2020 due to construction. *************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY} It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished.
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia
Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
vinepair.com
How Chatham Artillery Punch Became Savannah’s Signature Cocktail
Atlanta may serve as the economic engine and political capital of Georgia, but when it comes to tourism, it’s tough to find a better city than Savannah. Blessed with historic cobblestone streets and a wealth of oak-shaded parks scattered across an easily navigable grid, the city has enjoyed nationwide popularity over recent years — a fact that’s certainly aided by its spectacular food and drink scene. Classic Southern dishes like fried green tomatoes and shrimp and grits grace the tables of Bay Street’s top restaurants, yet when it comes to the realm of cocktails, one particularly boozy concoction has gone largely unnoticed outside of the Peach State coast.
wtoc.com
Non-profit providing tiny homes for veterans in Liberty Co.
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is working to help local veterans experiencing homelessness. They’re now one step closer to creating a tiny home community in Midway. A lot off of the Coastal Highway in Midway will soon be home to many veterans who need a...
wtoc.com
Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they weren’t hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives in the home told WSAV that her […]
Savannah’s First 'Rage Room' Just Opened Up & You Can Smash Things With Baseball Bats
Rage rooms have become increasingly popular over the years for being a safe place where patrons can gear up and smash various junk items with tools like hammers and baseball bats. Locals and visitors in Savannah, GA, can now enjoy this experience themselves without having to drive somewhere far. Smithereens,...
WSAV-TV
Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life after Pooler crash
A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life …. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to...
wtoc.com
Savannah woman writes book about her journey with multiple sclerosis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are things in life some people take for granted - our mind, body, hands... That’s what happened to Wendy Eugene. “1987 - I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and as you can imagine that was not on my bucket list.”. It’s probably not on...
Savannah mayor: Broughton Streetscapes Project drawing near completion
After years of construction, the Broughton Street saga could be coming to an end very soon.
wtoc.com
City of Tybee Island considering traffic calming strategy on Hwy 80
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For about a year now, the City of Tybee Island has been working alongside the Georgia Department of Transportation on how they can improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety on that road as well as Highway 80. Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen says GDOT presented...
WJCL
Hilton Head Island schools placed on lockdown due to nearby gunfire
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Schools on Hilton Head Island were put on modified lockdown Thursday after gunfire was reported nearby. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Hilton Head Island school complex shortly before noon.
Bethany DeZelle/C.J. Simmons and Ginny Hendley/Paul Schwerfeger are the Wing Maxx 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars Mirror Ball Winners
The 2022 Mirror Ball Trophy Judges Choice Winners are Bethany DeZelle and C.J. Simmons. They were selected by the judges on Thursday, November 17, 2022 during the DWTSS event at Connection Church. In addition the Top Fundraisers award was presented to Ginny Hendley and Paul Schwerfeger. The DWTSS competition was...
Comments / 0