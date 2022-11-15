ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Grice Connect

Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop

Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
BEAUFORT, SC
Grice Connect

Meet the Market: Jocelyn Poole with Caribbean Feast

This is part of a continuing series on individuals and businesses at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market behind Visit Statesboro! at 222 S. Main Street. Jocelyn Poole, who is of Jamaican heritage, has been a part of the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market for 12 years with her Caribbean Feast vendor table.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Broughton Street reopens Saturday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Broughton Street officially reopened Saturday morning after being closed since early 2020 due to construction. *************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY} It’s a project that has been in the works for about three years now in downtown Savannah and it’s getting closer to being completely finished.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
SAVANNAH, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia

Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
SAVANNAH, GA
vinepair.com

How Chatham Artillery Punch Became Savannah’s Signature Cocktail

Atlanta may serve as the economic engine and political capital of Georgia, but when it comes to tourism, it’s tough to find a better city than Savannah. Blessed with historic cobblestone streets and a wealth of oak-shaded parks scattered across an easily navigable grid, the city has enjoyed nationwide popularity over recent years — a fact that’s certainly aided by its spectacular food and drink scene. Classic Southern dishes like fried green tomatoes and shrimp and grits grace the tables of Bay Street’s top restaurants, yet when it comes to the realm of cocktails, one particularly boozy concoction has gone largely unnoticed outside of the Peach State coast.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hilton Head Island schools placed on lockdown due to nearby gunfire

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Schools on Hilton Head Island were put on modified lockdown Thursday after gunfire was reported nearby. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Hilton Head Island school complex shortly before noon.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Grice Connect

Bethany DeZelle/C.J. Simmons and Ginny Hendley/Paul Schwerfeger are the Wing Maxx 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars Mirror Ball Winners

The 2022 Mirror Ball Trophy Judges Choice Winners are Bethany DeZelle and C.J. Simmons. They were selected by the judges on Thursday, November 17, 2022 during the DWTSS event at Connection Church. In addition the Top Fundraisers award was presented to Ginny Hendley and Paul Schwerfeger. The DWTSS competition was...
STATESBORO, GA

