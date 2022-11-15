Read full article on original website
Chance The Rapper hosting 'Night at the Museum' family event next month
CHICAGO (CBS) – A popular Chicago rapper and Grammy winner is giving back by using arts and education to empower kids. South Side's own Chance the Rapper announced Wednesday that a big party is coming to one of the city's favorite cultural destinations.Chance will be hosting "A Night at the Museum" on Dec. 16 at the Museum of Science and Industry.The fourth annual family-focused event will feature music, access to the exhibits, and a clothing drive for the homeless."We like to create experiences for those in need. An opportunity to get out of the house. To get some food entertainment," Chance said. "We like doing something for free for people who don't get access to stuff. It's been something close to my heart, it's good to see all those families smiling just connecting during the coldest part of the year."It's just one of the events chance's non-profit Social Works does during their Warmest Winter Initiative. The organization also helps at warming centers, free haircuts, food giveaways, and clothing drives in January.
CHICAGO READER
A death in the family
Death is an often unwelcome teacher. It descends into our lives suddenly, without warning, or takes its sweet time. No matter when it finds us, Grief is right behind Death, bringing myriad reactions that we do not always see coming. Such is life for Jess in Emily Schwend’s A Mile in the Dark, when Jess and her father Roger must deal with the sudden death of Carol, Jess’s beloved stepmother.
govst.edu
Governors State University mourns the loss of Jaguar Chasatte Simeon
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of one of our Governors State University students. GSU senior and political science major Chasatte Simeon was killed in a vehicular accident in Chicago, IL on November 16, 2022. Chasatte joined the GSU community as a first-year student in 2019 and was slated for graduation in 2023. In addition to her academic pursuits, she was very active across campus as a member of the GSU dance company and a Center for Junior Year peer mentor.
Chicago transgender community faces uphill battle for justice amid 'epidemic of violence'
Since 2020, more transgender people have been killed in Chicago than any other U.S. city, according to data analyzed by the I-Team.
Forest Park Review
Spice up your life: Chubby’s Hot Chicken heads to Forest Park
Listen up hot heads, Prentiss Harris, Oak Park resident, OPRF dad and owner of Big Shrimpin, 5963 W. Madison St. in Austin, is poised to bring his version of Nashville hot chicken to Forest Park. Chubby’s Hot Chicken, is mere weeks away from opening in the former home of Small Batch Barbecue, 7441 Madison St.
Grand opening for new North Chicago middle school happening Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new public middle school in North Chicago will have its grand opening Wednesday.The Neal Math and Science Academy is the only middle school in the North Chicago School District.It's a five-story building that was built with a $40-million donation.It includes an innovation lab media center and spaces for students to study together.A ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at the school at 10:30 a.m.Students and teachers start classes there on Nov. 28.
Gary school students place third in Spell Bowl competition
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- For the first time in years, Gary school students returned to the Spell Bowl and showed they can spell victory.The students come from Banneker at Marquette and Daniel Hale Williams Elementary. They took third place among 15 teams in the spell bowl this week in Merrillville.One team member spells words during each round. Winning teams have the highest cumulative score.Teachers say the students are already talking about next year's competition.
NBC Chicago
6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner
Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
Illinois Criminal Has ‘Glorious Hair’ But He’s Clumsy and Dumb
An Illinois man tried to rob an Oak Park, Illinois Walgreen's location, and man did he have some "potentially glorious" hair. OakPark. This guy "could" have got away with this if we wasn't so clumsy! Our criminal entered a Walgreen's and started stuffing can after can after can of HAIRSPRAY into his jacket. What in the world would one guy do with so much hairspray? Was he having a "salon party," is that even a thing...Did I just make that up? I'm at a loss on this one.
WGNtv.com
9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!
CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
fox32chicago.com
Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year
CHICAGO - Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year. The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes...
Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
foxillinois.com
Experts believe race plays a role with jail release
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — There's been a lot of discussion surrounding the Pretrial Fairness Act (PFA) removing cash bail to allow all people the same chance to be released. Experts believe white inmates are more likely to be released before their trial than other minorities. Lake County State's Attorney...
Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Video shows 8-year-old boy fall 24 feet off Navy Pier rock wall onto concrete; family files lawsuit
The child was critically injured in the incident and must use a walker now, his family said.
Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
2 boys, one just 13, found shot and killed in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are dead after being found shot in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 6:50 a.m., two unknown males, between the ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive, in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue. One of the victims, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, 13-year-old Michael Hence, was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.
Chicago Public Schools Is Monitoring Students’ Social Media For ‘Worrisome Behavior’
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is monitoring students’ social media posts for signs they might engage in violence on campus or harm themselves so that school staff — and in some cases police — can intervene. A Canada-based company the district hired started scouring public posts...
Cook County prosecutors undecided on new R. Kelly trial
Cook County prosecutors on Monday asked for more time to decide on whether to prosecute R&B star R. Kelly on sexual abuse charges involving four Chicago-area women.
