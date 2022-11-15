Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach delegate seeks to ban transgender athletes from school teams matching gender identities
A Republican state lawmaker has proposed a bill to ban transgender students at Virginia's K-12 public schools and colleges from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity.
Hampton University gives students $25 gas cards for Thanksgiving travel
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students are getting a little help with gas money this Thanksgiving. According to a release from the university, 400 students received $25 gas cards to help with their holiday travel. University leaders, along with President Darrell K. Williams, handed out the gift cards Friday...
WAVY News 10
Newport News looking to future and leadership changes
Newport News looking to future and leadership changes
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
getnews.info
Master Certified Virginia Beach Home Inspector Shares 2022 Checklist For DIY Inspections
This Master Certified home inspector in Virginia Beach, VA shares his checklist for home inspections to ensure one is doing everything they can to ensure the home one wants to buy is sound and truly of value. When searching for a Virginia Beach home inspector, it’s pertinent that one does...
Virginia Business
ARDX to invest $2.4M to relocate, expand in Norfolk
Health care management, IT consulting firm to create 15 jobs. Health care management and IT consulting firm ARDX will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand within Norfolk, a project expected to create at least 15 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. ARDX will move from Lake Wright Drive to...
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
“I always wanted to be the drunkest one there.” Norfolk man shares sobriety story to help others during Men’s Health Month
Alcohol addiction affects men more often than women. A 2019 report showed 14 million people over the age of 12 had alcohol use disorder. 9 million of them were men.
maceandcrown.com
Twenty One Years Later, the Ghost of ODU’s Monorail Remains
This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Following the 2001 Fourth of July holiday, American Maglev Technology, Inc. (AMT) arrived on ODU’s campus to begin building a one kilometer elevated track, a research project that would cost $14 million dollars. This track was designed to support a small passenger car that would “levitate” on magnets, providing a smooth ride across campus. Twenty-one years later, the abandoned track has become a Stonehenge-like monument used as a landmark for directions, but still has yet to ferry a passenger.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election
Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election. “Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the...
Monday at 6 | Suffolk siblings to lose benefit years after their father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. Starting in January, Kent's two children, 11 and 14, will no longer be eligible for the military's Survivor Benefit Plan's optional child annuity.
maceandcrown.com
Lavender Locals: Reintroducing Norfolk’s LGBTQIA+ Watering Holes & History
This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Twinkling rainbow lights trace the bar’s silhouette at MJ’s Tavern, a legendary watering hole and queer safe haven just five minutes from Old Dominion University’s campus. It’s only been a decade since the doors...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hathaway Power In Greater Williamsburg Permanently Closes
JAMES CITY-Hathaway Power on Tewning Road in Greater Williamsburg has abruptly closed. The company, which had been in operation since 1987, closed in early November. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
whro.org
Conservative school board candidates swept seats in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach with “parents’ rights” message
Candidates who are aligned with conservative groups won a majority of open school board seats in last week’s election in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Many say they want to eliminate political agendas from schools and elevate parent voices in the classroom. “Some of my priorities are focusing on a...
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
Virginia Business
Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino
The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone one of many applicants for Cincinnati police chief position
Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is one of 13 applicants seeking to be the police chief in Cincinnati.
13newsnow.com
Monday at 6: New law leaves Suffolk family without military benefits
Starting in January, Kent's two children, 11 and 14, will no longer be eligible for the military's Survivor Benefit Plan's optional child annuity. Learn more Nov. 21.
WAVY News 10
Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide
Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide
