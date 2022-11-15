Dennis H. Rollie, age 75, of Rochester, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester. Dennis was born August 5, 1947, in Spring Grove, Minn., to Harold and Norma (Burmaster) Rollie. He grew up and attended school in the Hesper and Mabel areas. He served four years in the United States Navy as a boiler technician. After his discharge he married Sharon O’Heron. He later re-entered the Navy and would retire after 23 years of service. They have lived in Rochester the past 25 years and had worked at Kerry Company. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Enlisted Sailors Association. Dennis enjoyed going to tractor pulls, the casino, stock car races, and spending time with his grandchildren.

