40th Annual Lighting Of The Doves - November 19, 2022

40th Annual Lighting Of The Doves - November 19, 2022. The 𝟰𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝘃𝗲𝘀 is this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Town Green Park!
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 18TH:. The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market takes place Friday, Saturday & Sunday at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Come seek support and encouragement from one another, meet new friends and visit with...
2022 Houston Holiday Guide

Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space

A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 2 new retailers

Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Two new retailers opened at Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, on Nov. 4. 1. Windsor Fashions opened a new location near Nautica. The retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories for special occasions and...
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022

It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
Humble resident won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket

DALLAS (KDAF) — There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren’t having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Humble...
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
