Read full article on original website
Related
thewoodlandstx.com
40th Annual Lighting Of The Doves - November 19, 2022
40th Annual Lighting Of The Doves - November 19, 2022. The 𝟰𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝘃𝗲𝘀 is this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Town Green Park!
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 18TH:. The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market takes place Friday, Saturday & Sunday at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Come seek support and encouragement from one another, meet new friends and visit with...
itsnothouitsme.com
2022 Houston Holiday Guide
Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 2 new retailers
Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Two new retailers opened at Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, on Nov. 4. 1. Windsor Fashions opened a new location near Nautica. The retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories for special occasions and...
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
cw39.com
Gross weather alert: Cold and wet Saturday with intense winds along the coast
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nasty weather engulfs Houston and Southeast Texas Saturday with persistent, widespread rain along and colder temperatures than we’ve had all week. In Galveston, wind gusts could top 35 miles per hour. A few light showers start to move in Friday evening, then rain increases late...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022
It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
cw39.com
Humble resident won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket
DALLAS (KDAF) — There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren’t having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Humble...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this Heights condo on the market for $995K with grand scale, style
HOUSTON – A Heights home on the market for $995,000 has caught our real-estate roving eye. As many of you know, we often focus on the massive home, the luxury estate, the historical prize. This condo caught our eye for its scale and features. The home at 1714 Ashland...
FIRST LOOK: New Seabrook restaurant Sunny Seafood making connections with community
The shrimp tacos ($12.99) come grilled or fried with a side. (Photos by Jake Magee/Community Impact) After years working in local sushi restaurants, David Sun decided it was time to venture out on his own. The result is Sunny Seafood, a Seabrook restaurant on the cusp of its grand opening.
cw39.com
Weather gets worse before it gets better | Why indoor plans are needed this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving. Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up...
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Severe thunderstorms, blast of cold air coming to Houston
The Houston area is in line for strong thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain Monday.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
realtynewsreport.com
Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
Man missing after night out in Houston seen on video stumbling near Heights bars
HOUSTON — Passing out flyers with his name and picture in a busy Heights neighborhood, the family of Delano Burkes, 26, continues searching. It's been nearly five days after they said he went missing early Sunday morning. He was last seen on surveillance around 1 a.m. “We don’t know...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Tracks Two Weather Systems Bringing Severe Weather with Threats of Flooding, Hail, Tornadoes
Two weather systems are being monitored as they pass through southeast Texas, bringing with them the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, coastal flooding, hail, and thunderstorms. Southeast Texas. Monday forecast data shows an area of low pressure in south Texas and a cold front in west Texas are both making...
Comments / 0