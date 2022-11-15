ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

goldrushcam.com

Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment

November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County Educator of the Year Award Winners Named

A Clovis Unified teacher who sets the bar high for her students and then helps them leap over it, a Sanger Unified administrator who sees inclusion as integral to students’ academic success, and a Clovis Unified school employee who is passionate about helping students are this year’s Fresno County Educators of the Year.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in Fresno County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man who the California Highway Patrol says was killed after the car he was in collided with a concrete canal abutment Thursday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. CHP says around 10:00 p.m. a driver was on Ashlan Avenue east of Madsen Avenue when he […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
STRATHMORE, CA
GV Wire

After Fresno Launch, In-Home Pet Euthanasia Service Expands to New City

Following its launch in Fresno earlier this year, a local start-up company that facilitates compassionate, in-home pet euthanasia is expanding into a new market. CodaPet currently provides end of life support for pets in the greater Fresno area. It has now begun service in the Oklahoma City region, the company announced in a news release.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Sanger baby battling RSV at Valley Children's Hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A two-month-old Sanger girl is fighting for her life at Valley Children's Hospital. Baby Laura is critically ill from RSV and is now on life support. Baby Laura Prieto-Ramirez was a happy-go-lucky little girl until nine days ago. Last weekend her parents sought medical help...
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno CHP investigating after two injured in crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been injured after a crash at Clovis and Dakota avenues early Thursday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Officers say both drivers were transported to a  local hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?

It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Stalking Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit

Wednesday night, November 16th, a month-long investigation ended with the arrest of a stalking suspect following a pursuit. CPD investigation began in early October after an initial police report for domestic violence was taken at a home near Bullard/Sunnyside in Clovis. The report was filed by the suspects ex-girlfriend. Officers...
CLOVIS, CA

