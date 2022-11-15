Read full article on original website
Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment
November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman found dead in Fresno County front yard
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman found dead in a Fresno County front yard on Thursday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday. Officials say 44-year-old Amanda Berry of Fresno was the person found dead in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno County. Her injuries were […]
GV Wire
Fresno County Educator of the Year Award Winners Named
A Clovis Unified teacher who sets the bar high for her students and then helps them leap over it, a Sanger Unified administrator who sees inclusion as integral to students’ academic success, and a Clovis Unified school employee who is passionate about helping students are this year’s Fresno County Educators of the Year.
Fresno clerk stops attempted robbery by saying ‘no’, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store Friday morning near Fresno State. Police say the attempted robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at Shaw and Maple avenues. Police say the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven displayed what appeared to be a grip […]
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in Fresno County crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man who the California Highway Patrol says was killed after the car he was in collided with a concrete canal abutment Thursday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. CHP says around 10:00 p.m. a driver was on Ashlan Avenue east of Madsen Avenue when he […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
California faces $25B budget deficit, Fresno homeless funding could be suspended indefinitely
A grim outlook on the state of California's next spending plan.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
GV Wire
After Fresno Launch, In-Home Pet Euthanasia Service Expands to New City
Following its launch in Fresno earlier this year, a local start-up company that facilitates compassionate, in-home pet euthanasia is expanding into a new market. CodaPet currently provides end of life support for pets in the greater Fresno area. It has now begun service in the Oklahoma City region, the company announced in a news release.
KMPH.com
Sanger baby battling RSV at Valley Children's Hospital
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A two-month-old Sanger girl is fighting for her life at Valley Children's Hospital. Baby Laura is critically ill from RSV and is now on life support. Baby Laura Prieto-Ramirez was a happy-go-lucky little girl until nine days ago. Last weekend her parents sought medical help...
Fresno CHP investigating after two injured in crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been injured after a crash at Clovis and Dakota avenues early Thursday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Officers say both drivers were transported to a local hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
KMPH.com
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
clovisroundup.com
Stalking Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit
Wednesday night, November 16th, a month-long investigation ended with the arrest of a stalking suspect following a pursuit. CPD investigation began in early October after an initial police report for domestic violence was taken at a home near Bullard/Sunnyside in Clovis. The report was filed by the suspects ex-girlfriend. Officers...
Comments / 1