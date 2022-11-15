MAFS Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli clap back at trolls on Instagram who have taken to shaming Martha for her pregnancy. Former MAFS stars, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, are responded to trolls on Instagram who have been telling Martha her clothing is “inappropriate” for someone who is pregnant. The parasocial users have taken to Martha’s comment sections to express their desires for her body— does what a former reality TV show star wears matter that much that you have to be permanently in their replies?

1 DAY AGO