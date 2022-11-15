Read full article on original website
Brian Johnson finally clears up conspiracy around this iconic AC/DC song
Brian Johnson has finally addressed the conspiracy theories around iconic AC/DC track ‘Back In Black’ in his memoir. Brian Johnson has finally addressed the conspiracy theories around AC/DC’s iconic track ‘Back In Black.’ For years, fans have thought that former frontman Bon Scott ‘scribbled most of the words to the album in one of his notebooks before he died’ at the age of 33. However, in an interview about his new memoir The Lives of Brian, Johnson has finally clarified who wrote the song.
Hot Chip on ‘Freakout/Release’, touring Australia and changing band dynamics
Over 20 years and eight albums into your career, how does a band maintain a sense of freshness? If you’re hot Hot Chip, you casually produce one of your strongest records yet. The British synth-pop legends released their eight studio album, Freakout/Release, in late August, offering a grooving balm...
Fans slam Perth Fridayz Live headliners for lacklustre performances
Fans who flocked to the Perth Fridayz Live festival earlier this month have slammed the event for featuring lacklustre international artists. Earlier this month, the Perth Fridayz Live festival returned after being on hiatus for two years (owing to the pandemic), much to the delight of R&B lovers. Fans flocked to the event to watch the likes of Ashanti, Macklemore, Jay Sean, and more.
Vance Joy once walked out of an awkward songwriting session with One Direction
Doing a songwriting session with One Direction during their boyband heyday would have been the stuff of dreams for a lot of songwriters, but it turns out Vance Joy couldn’t wait to get out of there. The Aussie indie pop star stopped by Fitzy & Wippa this morning when...
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
Class of 2022: majestic baroque pop performer Princess Chelsea
As we approach the end of 2022, this Tone Deaf series celebrates some of the artists from Australia, New Zealand and beyond that have impressed us this year. The music industry may be slowly returning to normal, but the past few years have been tough on musicians. The artists in this series are proof that creativity always endures, even in uncertain times.
North West, 9, Dances With Lizzo In Adorable Video: Watch
North West, 9, busted some epic movies with Lizzo, 34, in her new TikTok video, which was posted on Nov. 20! The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore a pink and black checkered oversized shirt, jeans, and black boots as she kicked her feet with the singer, who wore a sparkly light pink catsuit with sheer parts and black and pink platform boots. They were joined by North’s stylish pal, who wore a pink jacket over a black top, white pants, and black and white checkered slip-ons.
Melissa Gorga Teases Fans With a Clip of Her New Mansion
Melissa Gorga finally moved into her new place, and she gave fans a sneak peek online. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been keeping fans up to date with the process of building her new home with her husband, Joe Gorga, and now she is finally revealing the completed exterior view of the mansion.
Unseen footage of John Farnham marks historic moment in Australian TV
Previously unseen footage of John Farnham has unknowingly also preserved a historic moment on Australian TV. A recently discovered black and white clip captures John Farnham performing the song ‘For Once In My Life’ on what was supposed to be the final episode of the iconic music show Happening 72, hailed by many as ‘the last great, important pop music show of the black and white era.’
Bruce Springsteen thinks it’s okay for fans to pay $5k for a concert
In a recent interview, Bruce Springsteen talked about inflated ticket pricing for his concert – and it wasn’t the flex he thought it was. In case you have been under a rock the past couple of days, the live music community is in a bit of an uproar, thanks to the absolute mess of a situation with Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’.
Blindsided Neighbours stars not informed about soap’s return
The announcement of the return of Neighbours should be happy one for the actors on the show. However, blindsided former-cast members have been left confused about why they weren’t informed about the revival. It’s been revealed that only four Neighbours actors – Stefan Dennis, (Paul Robinson) Alan Fletcher, (Dr...
MAFS Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli clap back at pregnancy trolls
MAFS Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli clap back at trolls on Instagram who have taken to shaming Martha for her pregnancy. Former MAFS stars, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, are responded to trolls on Instagram who have been telling Martha her clothing is “inappropriate” for someone who is pregnant. The parasocial users have taken to Martha’s comment sections to express their desires for her body— does what a former reality TV show star wears matter that much that you have to be permanently in their replies?
The Challenge star Jack Vidgen reveals that he has Tourette’s
Jack Vidgen has revealed that he has Tourette’s after fans pointed out his “twitching” while on The Challenge. The reality star took to his Instagram stories and said he decided to speak about his condition because of some of the “nasty thing” people have been saying about him.
‘Neighbours’ is already back for a new season on Amazon Freevee
Neighbours aired its final episode last year but now, thanks to Amazon Freevee, the Australian soap is getting picked up for a new season. The Australian soap Neighbours is coming back after a short hiatus since its “series finale” that aired earlier in 2022. The soap has now found a new home on Amazon’s AVOD service, Freevee, which bought the rights from former Neighbours distributor, Fremantle.
Iconic Sydney joint Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice reveals closing date
Iconic Sydney landmark Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice has announced their last day of business ahead of the venue’s scheduled demolition. Almost a year and half after announcing that they would be demolished to accommodate the new metro line, iconic Sydney landmark Frankie’s Pizza has announced their last day of business. The bar will finally close on December 11th, 2022 and be demolished in early 2023.
Ausmusic T-Shirt Day 2022: What Paul Kelly, The Wiggles, the PM & more wore
Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is back for another year today, and a lot of famous faces have joined in the fun. The annual fundraising event, which encourages music fans across the country to support our music scene by purchasing a music t-shirt and wearing it with pride on social media, was launched last month with a campaign backed by the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Darren Hayes.
