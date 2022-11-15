ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Armed Suspect in Willis

WILLIS, TX — On the evening of November 15, 2022, Eric Foley was apprehended in Willis, Texas. MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the wooded area behind 15100 block of Crockett Road in Willis. Deputies and MCSO K9 Units arrived on scene and began searching the area. After a short search, K9 deputies located Foley and he was apprehended. Eric Foley is currently in custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.
WILLIS, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios

A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said. The Houston Police Department said that a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was travelling south when a 25-year-old man jumped, or climbed, on top of the trailer […]
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Identity of dead home invasion suspect revealed

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Houston Forensics Science Center has identified the man who was gunned down by a homeowner during a home invasion last week. The body of Paul Ontiveros was positively identified by his sister. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. The...
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse / 2400 S Gessner

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple...
HOUSTON, TX

