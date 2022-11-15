Read full article on original website
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
Man with AK-47-style weapon struck during shootout with HPD officers in northwest Houston
Police said the man, who was wearing an ankle monitor, crashed into a tree after they tried to pull him over. That's when he allegedly started firing at officers through his windshield.
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash in northwest Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – An Aldine ISD school bus was involved in a crash in northwest Harris County Friday, Precinct 4 constable deputies said. It happened on Kenswick Drive and FM 1960 West Road. Constable deputies said they received a call in reference to a crash involving an occupied school bus...
Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says
Police were responding to a stabbing call on Gay Street when they found a woman dead and a man injured at the scene. The alleged suspect was found with a gunshot wound nearby.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Armed Suspect in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On the evening of November 15, 2022, Eric Foley was apprehended in Willis, Texas. MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the wooded area behind 15100 block of Crockett Road in Willis. Deputies and MCSO K9 Units arrived on scene and began searching the area. After a short search, K9 deputies located Foley and he was apprehended. Eric Foley is currently in custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.
Police looking for suspects who fatally shot 19-year-old in the head in SW Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the head.
Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios
A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
Houston homicide investigators looking into fatal shooting at a NW Houston apartment, HPD says
Tenants told officers they heard gunfire and took a look inside the apartment and saw the victim on the floor.
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said. The Houston Police Department said that a red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was travelling south when a 25-year-old man jumped, or climbed, on top of the trailer […]
Identity of dead home invasion suspect revealed
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Houston Forensics Science Center has identified the man who was gunned down by a homeowner during a home invasion last week. The body of Paul Ontiveros was positively identified by his sister. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. The...
Pasadena police searching for man accused of entering Deer Park ISD school
Deer Park ISD admitted what happened was an "error" and said they are going to do additional door checks, security reviews, and staff re-training.
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse / 2400 S Gessner
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple...
FBI releases photo of man accused of robbing 2 banks inside Harris Co. grocery stores at gunpoint
Feds believe one man has terrorized bank branches twice in 10 days, and both holdups have one thing in common.
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for hit-and-run hiding in closet
A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
‘I want to kill you’, man in custody says to WFPD officers
Police said he made statements such as, "I'm gonna blow up your facility" and "I wish i had a 9-mil to blow your head off."
MCTX Sheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect in Connection with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Debit Card Abuse
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards…
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
