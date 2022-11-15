Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
Two men are dead after a double shooting occurred outside of a Fuel Depot gas station located at 11575 Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX just after 11 p.m. on November 17, 2022. The suspect, a light-skinned black male with brownish dreadlocks is still on the run after taking off from the scene on foot, police say. He was wearing either navy blue or black clothing.
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
Davis HS student may have been shot by classmates near the campus, HPD says
The teen victim was sent into surgery after he was hit Thursday. The school was placed on "secure hold" in the wake of the shooting.
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance photo released of woman tied to multiple car burglaries, credit card abuse in Montgomery County, deputies say
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A surveillance photo was released of a woman suspected in multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery County on Nov. 5, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 6, deputies said the woman attempted to use several of the credit and debit...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios
A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shot multiple times after stabbing woman to death, injuring man at home in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead and a man has been injured after a stabbing in north Houston on Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home located at 6307 Gay Street around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
wtaw.com
An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters
An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters. One of the converters was cut...
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash on US-90 in NE Harris County involving car, mobile home trailer
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a mobile home trailer along US-90 in northeast Harris County, officials say. The eastbound mainlanes of US-90 were blocked near Sheldon Road on Thursday morning but have since reopened. SkyFOX aerials showed a car lodged underneath the trailer in...
Click2Houston.com
Woman accused of being serial fraudster arrested again; Here’s how fraud directly impacts consumers
Houston, TX. – “Fraud is on the rise here in Houston,” and one particular woman is part of the reason why, according to Sergeant Darren Schlosser with the Houston Police Department’s Auto Theft Division Vehicle Fraud Unit. KPRC 2 first told you about Diamond Jones back...
cw39.com
HPD arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at Northside home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home on the north side of Houston on Wednesday. Greg Montelongo, 40, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday,...
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse / 2400 S Gessner
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple...
13 Investigates: Decade-high inmate deaths just one concern at Harris Co. jail
As the Harris County Jail population surpasses 10,000 inmates, 13 Investigates what's happening that led to a woman giving birth alone in her cell and another dying of a diabetes complication.
fox26houston.com
4 hospitalized after crash involving evading suspect in NW Harris County
Four people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash involving an evading suspect, authorities say. The crash occurred near the intersection of FM 1960 Road W and Wunderlich Drive around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, an evading suspect in a stolen...
Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says
Police were responding to a stabbing call on Gay Street when they found a woman dead and a man injured at the scene. The alleged suspect was found with a gunshot wound nearby.
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
fox26houston.com
Shooting on Buffalo Speedway in Houston leaves 1 dead
Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex. The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.
Now-former ParkHouston employee charged with bribery after alleged parking violation scheme
In the scheme, which officials believe went on for a six-month period, the now-former employee allegedly encouraged parking violators to pay her directly in exchange for taking off a wheeling-locking boot.
Kidnapping suspect shot by Pearland PD officer during chase in southeast Houston, HPD says
A tip led Pearland police to a man with four open felonies in southeast Houston. The suspect ran from officers while showing a handgun before being shot, according to HPD.
