Spring, TX

houstonstringer_com

Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truck

Two men are dead after a double shooting occurred outside of a Fuel Depot gas station located at 11575 Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX just after 11 p.m. on November 17, 2022. The suspect, a light-skinned black male with brownish dreadlocks is still on the run after taking off from the scene on foot, police say. He was wearing either navy blue or black clothing.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
WILLIS, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios

A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at Northside home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home on the north side of Houston on Wednesday. Greg Montelongo, 40, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday,...
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse / 2400 S Gessner

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Shooting on Buffalo Speedway in Houston leaves 1 dead

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex. The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.
HOUSTON, TX

