KMPH.com
Fresno bakery celebrates a century in business
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An Armenian bakery celebrates 100 years in the business. Valley Lahvosh Baking Company in Downtown Fresno is the last bakery in the area. The business was started by an Armenian immigrant and master baker, Gazair Saghatelian over a century ago. According to Mayor Jerry Dyer,...
fresyes.com
What’s Hot & Happening November 18 – 20
Tree Lighting with Fresno Fire and Holiday Kickoff!. Fresno Fire and River Park present the 2022 Holiday Kickoff and Tree Lighting Ceremony!. Join us on November 18th at 6:00 as we kick off the 2022 holiday season with the lighting of our Christmas tree and the first holiday light show located in the center mall area next to Teazers World Tea Market.
fresyes.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo Debuts New Holiday Experience: Illuminature
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is always a special place to visit for Valley residents and their families, and though the temperatures drop through the holiday season, it doesn’t slow crowds from enjoying the Zoo, especially with the addition of annual events like the very popular Zoo Lights, which the Zoo has hosted for numerous years, featuring hundreds and thousands of lights, holiday scenes and decor, and photo setups for families to enjoy during the winter evenings. This year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the debut of an exciting new holiday event: Illuminature.
goldrushcam.com
Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment
November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
sierranewsonline.com
An Evening at Cowboy Tavern
OAKHURST — Opened in 1875, Sierra Sky Ranch was once home to California’s largest cattle ranching operation and remains to this day a location favorited by tourists and locals alike for its rustic charm, convenient proximity to Yosemite National Park, and now, for the high-end dining experience that can be found at the rural resort’s newest amenity, Cowboy Tavern.
Hanford Sentinel
Thanksgiving food giveaway draws hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up around West Hills College Lemoore starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a free Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by groups including Best Buy Market, KCAO, CalViva Health, and the Central California Foodbank. At one point, the line completely filled the streets circling the college. Food for...
GV Wire
After Fresno Launch, In-Home Pet Euthanasia Service Expands to New City
Following its launch in Fresno earlier this year, a local start-up company that facilitates compassionate, in-home pet euthanasia is expanding into a new market. CodaPet currently provides end of life support for pets in the greater Fresno area. It has now begun service in the Oklahoma City region, the company announced in a news release.
clovisroundup.com
Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School
The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
Fresno experts offer tips for bringing utility bills down this winter
Action News spoke with energy and hardware experts who shared simple steps you can take so you don't break the bank this season.
Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location
Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.
GV Wire
Latest Count Shows Challenger on Brink of Unseating Local College Trustee
A community college district trustee saw his race tighten after election officials in Fresno and Madera counties reported the latest updated totals on Friday, while a Fresno school board trustee gained a bit of breathing room in her race. As of Friday’s vote update, State Center Community College District incumbent...
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
KMJ
Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified
The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
GV Wire
How You Can Make Thanksgiving Special for Fresno Pets in Shelters
The time for giving is here, and Fresno Humane Animal Services hopes that residents will help animals in need of shelter, food, and warmth. For the month of November, the no-kill shelter is offering a deal on adoption fees and hosting a holiday foster event. The shelter is also seeking...
KMPH.com
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
KMPH.com
Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
KMPH.com
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
