Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Fresno bakery celebrates a century in business

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An Armenian bakery celebrates 100 years in the business. Valley Lahvosh Baking Company in Downtown Fresno is the last bakery in the area. The business was started by an Armenian immigrant and master baker, Gazair Saghatelian over a century ago. According to Mayor Jerry Dyer,...
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

What’s Hot & Happening November 18 – 20

Tree Lighting with Fresno Fire and Holiday Kickoff!. Fresno Fire and River Park present the 2022 Holiday Kickoff and Tree Lighting Ceremony!. Join us on November 18th at 6:00 as we kick off the 2022 holiday season with the lighting of our Christmas tree and the first holiday light show located in the center mall area next to Teazers World Tea Market.
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo Debuts New Holiday Experience: Illuminature

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is always a special place to visit for Valley residents and their families, and though the temperatures drop through the holiday season, it doesn’t slow crowds from enjoying the Zoo, especially with the addition of annual events like the very popular Zoo Lights, which the Zoo has hosted for numerous years, featuring hundreds and thousands of lights, holiday scenes and decor, and photo setups for families to enjoy during the winter evenings. This year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the debut of an exciting new holiday event: Illuminature.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment

November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
MADERA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

An Evening at Cowboy Tavern

OAKHURST — Opened in 1875, Sierra Sky Ranch was once home to California’s largest cattle ranching operation and remains to this day a location favorited by tourists and locals alike for its rustic charm, convenient proximity to Yosemite National Park, and now, for the high-end dining experience that can be found at the rural resort’s newest amenity, Cowboy Tavern.
OAKHURST, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Thanksgiving food giveaway draws hundreds

Hundreds of cars lined up around West Hills College Lemoore starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a free Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by groups including Best Buy Market, KCAO, CalViva Health, and the Central California Foodbank. At one point, the line completely filled the streets circling the college. Food for...
LEMOORE, CA
GV Wire

After Fresno Launch, In-Home Pet Euthanasia Service Expands to New City

Following its launch in Fresno earlier this year, a local start-up company that facilitates compassionate, in-home pet euthanasia is expanding into a new market. CodaPet currently provides end of life support for pets in the greater Fresno area. It has now begun service in the Oklahoma City region, the company announced in a news release.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School

The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified

The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

How You Can Make Thanksgiving Special for Fresno Pets in Shelters

The time for giving is here, and Fresno Humane Animal Services hopes that residents will help animals in need of shelter, food, and warmth. For the month of November, the no-kill shelter is offering a deal on adoption fees and hosting a holiday foster event. The shelter is also seeking...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
FRESNO, CA

