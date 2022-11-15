Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
Sonoco expands Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing in Europe
Recycled packaging producer Sonoco has announced the expansion of its Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing operations in Europe with the November opening of a new protective packaging production facility in Bursa, Turkey. The opening comes a year after the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company opened its first Sonopost manufacturing plant in Sochaczew, Poland.
Recycling Today
ABTC awarded additional $10M in DOE funding for EV battery recycling
American Battery Technology Co., Reno, Nevada, says it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to receive a grant award of $10 million under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to demonstrate and commercialize next generation techniques for its lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling process to produce low-cost and low-environmental impact domestic battery materials.
Recycling Today
Canadian plastic industry leaders launch ‘Save Plastic’
Leaders in the Canadian plastics industry have launched Save Plastic, a new campaign promoting plastic as a valuable resource that—when managed responsibly—is essential for a modern, sustainable way of life. This awareness campaign encourages Canadians to consider a different perspective on plastic using simple, evidence-based information. It’s time...
Recycling Today
Casella highlights recycling investments, education efforts
In celebration of 45 years of being in the recycling industry and America Recycles Day this week, Casella Waste Systems Inc. has released a series of videos aimed at educating its customers and the public on the importance of recycling as part of an integrated resource management system. The educational videos and educational materials are available to view online.
Recycling Today
Growing Evergreen-er
Evergreen Plastics, now known simply as Evergreen, was founded in 1998 as a division of Mentor, Ohio-based Polychem LLC, which rebranded as Greenbridge last year. Soon after its founding, Greenbridge says it gained a reputation for having a broad line of poly-ester, polypropylene and cord strapping. As it grew, the...
Recycling Today
Roadrunner Recycling announces $20M funding by Fifth Wall
RoadRunner Recycling, a leader in comprehensive sustainable waste management, has announced the close of $20 million in a Series D extension round led by Los Angeles-based Fifth Wall. The financing will support the continued growth of RoadRunner’s core business, expanding its enterprise offering and doubling down on its investment in technology.
Recycling Today
Vecoplan AG unveils new cleaning process for plastics recycling
A Germany-based supplier of machinery and equipment for processing primary and secondary raw materials for thermal and material recycling, Vecoplan AG has introduced an additional step in plastics processing that it says demonstrates new ways to save water and energy—a departure from established treatment processes. At its new technology...
Recycling Today
PPRC Europe 2022: More walls, fewer bridges
Conditions within a trade policy under consideration by the European Parliament have the potential to seize up that region’s cross-border trading in recyclables. Numerous panelists at the 2022 Paper & Plastic Recycling Conference Europe, held in mid-November in Rotterdam, said the recycling industry needed to raise its voice to get the attention of policymakers.
Recycling Today
Greenwave provides operations update
Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, has announced its 12th metal recycling facility is expected to open in Fairmont, North Carolina, by the end of November. Additionally, the company says its 13th metal recycling facility is on track to open in Richmond, Virginia, in December. The company says...
Recycling Today
Liberty Steel reaches agreement on global debt restructuring
The Liberty Steel subsidiary of the London-based GFG Alliance has announced that it has reached an agreement on global debt restructuring with its largest creditor, Germany-based Greensill Bank, regarding debts attached to its operations in Europe. Earlier this year, the company had announced that GFG and its metals producing subsidiaries...
