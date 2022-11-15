Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Andrade El Idolo Pulled From Upcoming Event
Andrade El Idolo has been pulled from the RGR Lucha Libre show after he was originally set to appear for the promotion at Sunday’s (November 20) show in Cudahy, California. In a video shared on Facebook featuring Andrade in a hospital gown, he said:. “Greetings to all my friends...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Face Off On WWE Friday Night SmackDown
On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens was announced as the fifth member of The Brawling Brutes’ team for their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Kicking off the show, Sami Zayn poked fun at The Brutes and McIntyre, saying that The Bloodline didn’t care who their fifth member was, suggesting they’d win anyway. However, in the main event, Butch defeated Zayn in a SmackDown World Cup match, which lead to a post-match brawl between the two teams.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Ref Names Shawn Michaels & Chris Jericho As The Worst Guys To Work With
Both Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are legends of wrestling with countless fans each, but not everyone is a diehard fan of the pair. In 1991 Jack Doan joined WWE, originally as a truck driver, before becoming a referee until his release in 2013. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s “UnSKripted” podcast,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE
WWE may have to go ahead with yet another Premium Live Event without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns signed a lucrative new contract with WWE which has seen the Tribal Chief make fewer appearances and have fewer matches. This week, WWE shared the promotional poster...
ewrestlingnews.com
Toni Storm Believes Thunder Rosa Should Defend AEW Women’s Title Or Be Stripped
Because AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has been unable to compete due to a back injury, Toni Storm has been named the interim AEW World Women’s Champion. Rosa was forced to withdraw from their title match due to the injury, and Storm won the interim title in a fatal 4-way match at All Out. Since then, Storm has spoken out about Rosa’s injuries and served as the interim champion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Cuts Segment For PCO, Tickets For Sacrifice PPV On Sale
According to a report from Pwinsider, Impact Wrestling decided to cut vignettes that follow up on PCO’s status in the company from Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time fans saw PCO was on the November 11th episode of Impact. Meanwhile, tickets for Impact’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
The First Match Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW
We’ve got our first match set for next week’s episode of RAW. On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Asuka will be facing off against Rhea Ripley on next week’s show. Of course, Asuka and Ripley will be on opposite sides of...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On CM Punk’s Commentary Gig, AEW Full Gear Media Scrum Planned, More
CM Punk is set to perform commentary in Tunica, MS for tonight’s Cage Fury Fighting Championship event. For those wondering, there are plans for a post-show media scrum after Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Finally, Jake Roberts will launch a new podcast called The Snake Pit...
ewrestlingnews.com
New X-Division Champion Crowned At Over Drive
Trey Miguel is your new X-Division Champion. During Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Over Drive pay-per-view event, Miguel defeated Black Taurus to capture the vacant championship. With the win, Miguel is now a two-time X-Division Champion. Frankie Kazarian vacated the championship after he opted to choose Option C to challenge...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear News – Fight Forever Reveal Planned, Saraya Hypes Match, More
WOW – Women of Wrestling posted the following video today, previewing this weekend’s show:. According to a report from Pwinsider, this weekend’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event will feature a reveal for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. AEW wrestler Saraya took to Twitter today...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ring Of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third pay-per-view for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
ewrestlingnews.com
Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament To Return Next Year
A popular tournament will be returning to AEW in 2023: the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament. The Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup launched in 2022 and it will be back next year, according to Tony Khan. Khan confirmed on the AEW Full Gear media call that the tournament will have its second go-round in 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear Final Card
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The event is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on the BR Live platform in the United States for the main card. The pre-show starts an hour earlier. Here is the final card:
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Was Confident She Would Be Cleared To Wrestle In AEW
Saraya will wrestle her first match in years this weekend at AEW Full Gear. While there was a lot of uncertainty regarding Saraya’s health following her tragic neck injury, which forced her to retire in 2018, a new report notes that the former women’s champion had been confident that AEW would allow her to wrestle again.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Era & Forgotten Sons Never Feuded In NXT
The Undisputed Era was considered one of the many bright spots on the black and gold era of NXT. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong shook the brand to its core and won championships along the way. While the faction definitely left its mark on the brand and feuded with numerous talents, they were never involved in a feud with The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler).
ewrestlingnews.com
Smack Talk Podcast #572 – AEW Full Gear 2022 Predictions
The content for this week’s playlist of Smark Out Moment SMACK TALK wrestling podcasts consists of the following videos:. Pay-Per-Viewpoint preview of the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2022 event. Rundown of the most noteworthy news, gossip, rumors, current events and television recaps in WWE and AEW this week. WATCH/LISTEN...
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Alumnus Backstage Working As A Producer At Impact Over Drive
A former ROH star was backstage at Friday night’s Impact Over Drive working as a producer. Pwinsider reports that Hunter Johnson (aka Delirious) was working backstage at the show, which is the second time Impact has brought him in for a show. The site notes that there were plans...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage in Newark, NJ has 5,618 tickets out. Tomorrow night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey has 11,425 tickets out. This 1,264 short of a...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Still Selling CM Punk Amid Buy Out Reports
CM Punk’s days with AEW may be ending soon, but not before fans pick up some sweet licensed merchandise about the two-time former World Champion. Punk has been missing from AEW TV since All Out due to his comments on the post-show media scrum and the backstage fight. It...
ewrestlingnews.com
WarGames Advantage Match & More Booked For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
A WarGames advantage match will be just part of a stacked episode of WWE SmackDown which will serve as the go-home show for Survivor Series WarGames. During this week’s episode, Kevin Owens returned to WWE TV and was announced as the fifth member of ‘Team Brutes’ that will face the Bloodline.
Comments / 0