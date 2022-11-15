ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakulla County, FL

Post-Searchlight

Dr. Todaro makes $50,000 donation to Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Manor recently received a considerable donation from one of Bainbridge’s respected doctors. Dr. Philip Todaro retired from the medical field in 2019, but chose to make $50,000 donation to the hospital this year; he made another donation last year as well. “We were really overwhelmed the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County

Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing complex on Lafayette Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two injured after shootout in Madison County Monday night

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men are in the hospital after a shootout in Greenville Monday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got the call Monday evening around 7 pm about the two men exchanging gunfire at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. When deputies arrived,...
GREENVILLE, FL
fsunews.com

Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections

Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Strickland gives testimony about life since her MS diagnosis

The Monticello Community Prayer Breakfast was hosted on Nov. 3 by Christ Episcopal Church of Monticello, bringing together about 65 mostly lay people from a variety of local Christian denominations to begin their day with a hearty breakfast, fellowship, song and testimony. Gary Wright, who began organizing these prayer breakfasts...
MONTICELLO, FL
onfocus.news

Missing Florida Juvenile Found in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 11, a complainant on E 4th Street reported a disturbance taking place in an upstairs apartment. Officers responded and made contact with an 18 year-old Florida male and a 16 year-old Florida female. The female was listed as a missing juvenile from Leon County, Florida and was taken into custody. She was turned over to Wood County Human Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJHG-TV

Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
SNEADS, FL
thefamuanonline.com

An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Breaking the broadband barrier

In a Nov. 7 workshop, Wakulla County Commissioners heard the results of a broadband feasibility study and implementation options. Based on the result of a survey conducted in a variety of locations within the county, from Civic Brewery to the Rockin’ Reds fishing tournament, Wakulla County is underserved when it comes to broadband Internet access.The study also delivered 683 surveys via a direct mail program.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Two injured in crash on Blountstown Highway

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two drivers were injured in a crash on Blountstown Highway Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened a little before 6:45 am along Blountstown Highway near the intersection of Joe Thomas Rd. Troopers say a car headed east failed to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gunshot victim calls for help from Jefferson Co. fast food restaurant

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s office said the person was injured, along with a second person, in a shootout at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person who had been shot...
GREENVILLE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

