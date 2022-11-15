ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Detroit News

Eastpointe man charged in son's stabbing

An Eastpointe man has been charged in connection with stabbing his son this week, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, was arraigned Thursday in 38th District Court on two counts, records show: assault with intent to murder, a felony, and domestic violence, a misdemeanor.
EASTPOINTE, MI
MLive

Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case

FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud

The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge suppresses evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case

An Oakland County judge has decided to suppress some evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was acquired. In an opinion published Nov. 16, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen said evidence linked to a leaked polygraph administered to Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway can’t be used in his upcoming trial because it was obtained through a violation of attorney-client privilege.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

39 years after Mich. man went missing, suspect found guilty

More than 39 years after a Newaygo County man vanished, a suspect has been found guilty in his death, officials announced Friday. After a trial in 27th Circuit Court, a jury on Wednesday reached their verdict for Roy Snell, 57, on one count each of homicide and felony firearm, records show.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County says 830 serial rapists found in 11,000 rape kits

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor said it had tested more than 11,300 rape kits that had been discovered 13 years ago. It took more than a decade of hard work by the prosecutor's office but those kits which were found in an off-site evidence warehouse back in 2009 are now all tested.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentence handed down to man who killed stepfather, stabbed mother over video game playing

An Oakland County man has been sentenced for killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing. Tuesday afternoon, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews gave Christopher McKinney, 30, a 10- to 40-year sentence for the second-degree murder of Raymond Mancini, 71, and a 6- to 10 year-sentence for injuring his mother for a Dec. 11, 2020 incident at their Madison Heights home.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes

A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

