Detroit News
Eastpointe man charged in son's stabbing
An Eastpointe man has been charged in connection with stabbing his son this week, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, was arraigned Thursday in 38th District Court on two counts, records show: assault with intent to murder, a felony, and domestic violence, a misdemeanor.
Detroit man accused of torturing ex girlfriend’s dog on video arraigned, extradited
The Department of Attorney General, Dana Nessel, says Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and took her dog, from her home. Nessel’s office said Holley took videos of him beating and torturing the dog, and sent them to the victim.
Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case
FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend in Eastpointe; self-defense suspected
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say they believe a 15-year-old boy pulled the trigger, killing his mother's boyfriend during a fight Wednesday in Eastpointe. Just before 10 p.m., the boy's mother called 911 and said her boyfriend had jumped on her at her home in the 18000 block of Holland Street.
Detroit News
Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights
A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
2 men to stand trial on murder charges in deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak
Two men who are facing murder charges in the deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak will stand trial in Livingston County.
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
The Oakland Press
Judge suppresses evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case
An Oakland County judge has decided to suppress some evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was acquired. In an opinion published Nov. 16, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen said evidence linked to a leaked polygraph administered to Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway can’t be used in his upcoming trial because it was obtained through a violation of attorney-client privilege.
Detroit News
39 years after Mich. man went missing, suspect found guilty
More than 39 years after a Newaygo County man vanished, a suspect has been found guilty in his death, officials announced Friday. After a trial in 27th Circuit Court, a jury on Wednesday reached their verdict for Roy Snell, 57, on one count each of homicide and felony firearm, records show.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County says 830 serial rapists found in 11,000 rape kits
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor said it had tested more than 11,300 rape kits that had been discovered 13 years ago. It took more than a decade of hard work by the prosecutor's office but those kits which were found in an off-site evidence warehouse back in 2009 are now all tested.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
fox2detroit.com
Police commissioner upset with bonds given to sisters after Warren road rage incident
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two sisters who Warren police say were involved in a violent road rage incident Wednesday received personal bonds, meaning they don't need to pay any money to get released from jail. Latisha Yvonne Higgins, 36, of Warren was charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting/obstructing...
The Oakland Press
Sentence handed down to man who killed stepfather, stabbed mother over video game playing
An Oakland County man has been sentenced for killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing. Tuesday afternoon, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews gave Christopher McKinney, 30, a 10- to 40-year sentence for the second-degree murder of Raymond Mancini, 71, and a 6- to 10 year-sentence for injuring his mother for a Dec. 11, 2020 incident at their Madison Heights home.
The Oakland Press
DPD nabs men suspected of carjacking delivery driver; federal charges sought
Members of DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section said the carjackers placed a delivery order with a restaurant in Dearborn and gave an address on Littlefield near Elmira streets in Detroit for...
Detroit News
'He was behind this whole thing': Bond denied for lawyer accused in slaying of Oak Park jeweler
A Southfield attorney charged with orchestrating the slaying of a local jeweler was denied bond in Oakland County court on Tuesday, during a hearing that revealed new details about the alleged murder-for-hire plot. Oak Park 45th District Court Judge Michelle Friedman Appel ruled that the lawyer, Marco Michael Bisbikis, posed...
fox2detroit.com
