Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks & predictions

By Payton Shanks
 3 days ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1) in Tuesday night NHL action. Faceoff from Nationwide Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Flyers vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Flyers are on a 3-game losing streak with their most recent 1 being a 5-1 loss Sunday to the Dallas Stars. The Flyers got off more shots and had more hits, but allowed the Stars to have almost triple the faceoff wins. Philadelphia now sits right in the middle of their divisional standings.

The Blue Jackets come into this matchup after dropping their last game on Saturday to the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime despite having 17 more shots than the Islanders.

Flyers at Blue Jackets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 2:43 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Flyers -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Blue Jackets +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Flyers -1.5 (+215) | Blue Jackets +1.5 (-280)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -101 | U: -120)

Flyers at Blue Jackets projected goalies

Carter Hart (6-2-0, 2.18 GAA, .937 SV%) vs. Elvis Merzlikins (2-5-0, 4.82 GAA, .863 SV%)

In Hart’s last start on Saturday, he allowed 3 goals on 26 shots with a .885 SV% and 59 minutes on the ice in that 4-1 loss vs. the Ottawa Senators.

In Merzlikins’ last outing on Nov. 4 vs. the Avalanche, he allowed 5 goals on 35 shots with a .857 SV% and 57 minutes on the ice in a 6-3 loss.

Flyers at Blue Jackets picks and predictions

Prediction

Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 2

BET FLYERS -120

There are multiple reasons why I believe this bet is the safest, but the main 1 is that the Flyers are simply a better team. The Flyers are looking for a much needed win to end their losing streak and this game vs. an inferior team seems like the perfect opportunity for them to do so. The Blue Jackets already won the 1st game of the season series and I don’t see them taking both of their early matchups vs. this Flyers squad.

LEAN FLYERS -1.5 (+215)

The Flyers offense has been inconsistent as of late, some games they can come out and score 5 goals and other times they have games where they score 1 goal. To end their losing streak they will need to put up at least 4 goals and silence the crowd. The Blue Jackets don’t have a great offense or a great defense and Merzlikins, while he has been their best goalie, isn’t great.

AVOID

With both teams having inconsistency on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ice I can’t put a lot of stock in this bet. Avoiding this bet seems best, but if you really like betting the Over/Under then lean under for the sheer fact I have little faith in either offense to put up a good amount of goals.

