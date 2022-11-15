Rhode Island's election isn't quite over. At least in these races.

It may not be similar to those states that are still waiting on decisions in some races but there is a handful right here in Rhode Island that isn't quite over.

And you thought the election was done.

The Providence Journal's Katherine Gregg reported that as of mid-Tuesday afternoon six recounts had been requested in races from across Rhode Island.

Three of the requests are in Statehouse races and, of course, the outcomes of these races won't change the dynamics of who controls the state's House or Senate, but when a race is close it doesn't hurt to make sure the outcome is correct.

One of the races headed to the recount pits incumbent Republican state Rep. Justin Price against Democrat Megan Cotter, which is currently separated by just 29 votes in Cotter's favor. Political observers may also recall that on election night this particular race grabbed eyeballs when it was reported the candidates were just four votes apart with Cotter in the lead.

So what happens next?

The Rhode Island Board of Elections plans to meet Friday to decide whether the requests qualify under the state law allowing the manual re-feeding of the computer ballots cast in the race when the candidate making the request trails by 2% or less.

An elections board spokesman told Gregg it's anticipated the recount would begin and potentially end that same day.

It may sound cliché but it's a reminder that every vote counts.

