ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Rhode Island's election isn't quite over. At least in these races.

By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkWxC_0jBzXCIr00

It may not be similar to those states that are still waiting on decisions in some races but there is a handful right here in Rhode Island that isn't quite over.

And you thought the election was done.

The Providence Journal's Katherine Gregg reported that as of mid-Tuesday afternoon six recounts had been requested in races from across Rhode Island.

Three of the requests are in Statehouse races and, of course, the outcomes of these races won't change the dynamics of who controls the state's House or Senate, but when a race is close it doesn't hurt to make sure the outcome is correct.

One of the races headed to the recount pits incumbent Republican state Rep. Justin Price against Democrat Megan Cotter, which is currently separated by just 29 votes in Cotter's favor. Political observers may also recall that on election night this particular race grabbed eyeballs when it was reported the candidates were just four votes apart with Cotter in the lead.

So what happens next?

The Rhode Island Board of Elections plans to meet Friday to decide whether the requests qualify under the state law allowing the manual re-feeding of the computer ballots cast in the race when the candidate making the request trails by 2% or less.

An elections board spokesman told Gregg it's anticipated the recount would begin and potentially end that same day.

It may sound cliché but it's a reminder that every vote counts.

• How is Rhode Island's economy doing? URI economist Leonard Lardaro offers his latest outlook and has some good things to say.

• The Midterms are mostly over and the 2024 Presidential race is already garnering plenty of attention. Our colleagues at USA Today sat down with former Vice President Mike Pence as he promotes his book "So Help Me God."

Want to fire a cannon in Massachusetts? There's a permit for that.

• Have you received a ticket after being caught by a speed camera in Providence? You aren't alone.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called

The United States midterm elections may have been held on Tuesday, but Americans still do not know who will have control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate. Outstanding mail-in ballots are still being counted in several states, as anxious voters wait to see if their preferred candidates will prevail. Republicans appear to be inching toward a House majority, but the Senate remains unclear with the Nevada race unresolved, and the Georgia Senate race heading to a Dec. 6 runoff.
ARIZONA STATE
WHAV

Late Ballots, Received by Deadline, Could Lead to Recount in Mirra/Kassner Rep. Race

A week ago, Rep. Lenny Mirra went to bed believing he had been re-elected to his 2nd Essex District seat by 84 votes, but a recount may be in the works. A trickle of eligible votes counted after the initial election day burst slashed the Georgetown Republican’s tight margin to a nearly microscopic one. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether any more ballots are still outstanding, but a recount appears likely to decide whether the incumbent Republican secures a sixth term or first-time Democratic challenger Kristin Kassner flips the seat.
GEORGETOWN, MA
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll

A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

Alaska Senate Election Results 2022

In Alaska's Senate race, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has faced a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Because no candidate on the ballot will reach 50%, the contest now proceeds to a ranked choice runoff as per the state's rules. While the seat will be won by a Republican, the ranked choice voting process will determine the winner.
ALASKA STATE
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy