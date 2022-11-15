Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
WJLA
LIST | What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — With two weeks of November left, are you looking for anything to do in the DMV area this weekend? Below's a list of some events going on. DowntownDC Holiday Market -- Centered at 8th and F Streets, NW. Freedom Weekend -- Grace Covenant Church of DC...
WJLA
NAACP Loudoun County Branch discuss VDOE's new standards of learning
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The NAACP Loudoun County Branch held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the Youngkin Administration's proposal on history and social science standards in Virginia schools. The branch said they held the event "at the Loudoun Administration Building, to discuss the Youngkin Administration's...
WJLA
D.C.-based nonprofit, military retirement community recognizes its caregivers
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.-based nonprofit Ceca Foundation has been working with a local military retirement community for the past decade, handing out awards to caregivers who have dedicated their lives to helping veterans and their families. The program has come full circle. The story starts in the early 1940s,...
WJLA
12 injured after explosion at Maryland condo building, officials say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Twelve people were injured in a Wednesday morning explosion at a Gaithersburg, Maryland, apartment building, which sits across the street from an elementary school, fire officials said. Officials said out of the injured, 10 people were hospitalized, two with critical injuries and eight with mild...
WJLA
Md. AG files motion to unveil documents detailing Archdiocese of Baltimore clergy abuse
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Attorney General filed a motion in court Thursday to have documents and interviews from a four-year investigation into clergy abuse released to the public. The office’s 456-page report found more than 600 victims of sexual abuse. The abusers were identified as 158 priests...
WJLA
D.C. Hypothermia Alert goes into effect for second straight day
WASHINGTON (7News) — Winter weather has arrived. For the second straight day, Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District's Hypothermia Alert. Browser announced through Twitter on Wednesday that the alert will officially activate at 7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s but the wind chill will...
WJLA
Dulles celebrates 60-year anniversary of JFK dedicating the groundbreaking airport
DULLES, Va. (7News) — Just two days after celebrating the opening of its first ever Metro station, officials at Washington Dulles International Airport celebrated again Thursday – this time commemorating the airport’s 60th anniversary. 7News got a rare opportunity to tour Dulles’s original control tower Thursday. It...
WJLA
'Overlooked and overdue.' Parents demand DCPS renovate 100-year-old Whittier Elementary
WASHINGTON (7News) — There’s a DCPS school cluster around 5th and Sheridan, NW: Coolidge High School, next to Ida B Wells Middle School, across the street from Whittier Elementary School. Coolidge and Wells have undergone extensive renovations. The nearly 100-year-old Whittier building has not and according to DCPS’s...
WJLA
PHOTOS | US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in DC for the holiday season
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — It's almost the most wonderful time of the year! The 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree arrived on Capitol Hill on Friday. Officials say this year’s tree, called Ruby, was harvested from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina. The 78-foot Red Spruce will be displayed...
WJLA
Discovery awaits at the National Children's Museum
Discovery awaits at National Children's Museum, D.C.'s hands-on hub for playful learning! Science, technology, engineering, arts and math exhibits and experiences spark curiosity for young innovators ages 0-12. Head to the Museum's website to plan your STEAM adventure today.
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
WJLA
Lockdown cleared at Jackson-Reed High in NW DC after shots were heard in the area
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Northwest D.C. high school went on lockdown Friday afternoon following sounds of gunshots in the area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles was reported in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street Northwest near the school. Jackson-Reed...
WJLA
12 injured after explosion at Gaithersburg, Md. condo building, officials say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Twelve people were injured in a Wednesday morning explosion at Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg, Md., which sits across the street from Brown Station Elementary School, Montgomery County fire officials said. Officials said out of the injured, 10 people were hospitalized, two with critical...
WJLA
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WJLA
Gaithersburg condo explosion linked to suicidal man, may have used accelerants: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The body that was recovered from the rubble of the Gaithersburg condo explosion has been identified, according to Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. Jones said the medical examiner's office in Baltimore identified the person as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon. Quizon's manner of...
WJLA
A look into Montgomery County's explosion history after Gaithersburg condos catch flame
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Wednesday’s explosion at a condominium complex in Gaithersburg is suspected to be natural gas-related. If that does wind up being the cause, it would not even be the first time this year that there has been a large explosion at a Montgomery County apartment or condo building.
WJLA
'Recovery starts today.' Here's how you can help residents after Gaithersburg explosion
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After 12 people were injured in an explosion at a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday morning, Montgomery County officials briefed the press about how they are helping everyone impacted and how you can help, too. In addition to those injured in two buildings, as many...
WJLA
7News rides along as DC Department of Public Works prepares for winter
WASHINGTON (7News) — It is getting cold in the DMV. For weeks, crews in the district have been preparing for the next winter storm. Emergency Planning Officer Warnique West has been with the district for 22 years, driving a dump truck for 20 of them, but she’ll still take off her supervisor hat and hop in if crews need that extra help.
WJLA
WATCH: 4 people caught on surveillance breaking into Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police (MPD) are looking for four suspects in relation to a home invasion and robbery from Nov. 11, authorities said. Surveillance from the home, which is located in the 4800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest, was able to capture video of the suspects. Watch the...
WJLA
Man, 16-year-old boy arrested for October shooting in northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police announced Wednesday night that two arrests were made in reference to a northeast D.C. shooting on Oct. 20. The two people arrested were 24-year-old Terrance Robinson and a 16-year-old boy. The two of them allegedly shot a man in the 500 block of 51st Street, Northeast, according to police.
