Washington, DC

WJLA

LIST | What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — With two weeks of November left, are you looking for anything to do in the DMV area this weekend? Below's a list of some events going on. DowntownDC Holiday Market -- Centered at 8th and F Streets, NW. Freedom Weekend -- Grace Covenant Church of DC...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

NAACP Loudoun County Branch discuss VDOE's new standards of learning

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The NAACP Loudoun County Branch held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the Youngkin Administration's proposal on history and social science standards in Virginia schools. The branch said they held the event "at the Loudoun Administration Building, to discuss the Youngkin Administration's...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

12 injured after explosion at Maryland condo building, officials say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Twelve people were injured in a Wednesday morning explosion at a Gaithersburg, Maryland, apartment building, which sits across the street from an elementary school, fire officials said. Officials said out of the injured, 10 people were hospitalized, two with critical injuries and eight with mild...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

D.C. Hypothermia Alert goes into effect for second straight day

WASHINGTON (7News) — Winter weather has arrived. For the second straight day, Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District's Hypothermia Alert. Browser announced through Twitter on Wednesday that the alert will officially activate at 7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s but the wind chill will...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Discovery awaits at the National Children's Museum

Discovery awaits at National Children's Museum, D.C.'s hands-on hub for playful learning! Science, technology, engineering, arts and math exhibits and experiences spark curiosity for young innovators ages 0-12. Head to the Museum's website to plan your STEAM adventure today.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

7News rides along as DC Department of Public Works prepares for winter

WASHINGTON (7News) — It is getting cold in the DMV. For weeks, crews in the district have been preparing for the next winter storm. Emergency Planning Officer Warnique West has been with the district for 22 years, driving a dump truck for 20 of them, but she’ll still take off her supervisor hat and hop in if crews need that extra help.
WASHINGTON, DC

