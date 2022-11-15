ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert's brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District...
COLORADO STATE
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

— Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff...
ALABAMA STATE
Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men,...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
ALABAMA STATE
NC counties close the books on 2022 elections

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina counties are closing the books on the 2022 election. Canvass day is when each county certifies the outcome of its election, 10 days after Election Day. It's a fairly lengthy process; every ballot has to be accounted for and the results have to be reconciled.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
N. Carolina unemployment rate rises for 3rd straight month

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s unemployment rate is slowly ratcheting upward by rising slightly for the third consecutive month, according to state Commerce Department figures released on Friday. October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8%, compared to 3.6% in September and 3.5% in August. Before that, the month-over-month...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash

WASHINGTON — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant...
CHESHIRE, OH
NC veteran finds his true calling as a teacher

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Over the last eight years, Christopher Simmons has turned his classroom at Meadowlark Middle School into a safe space for students with special needs. “If they need anything,” he said one afternoon after the last of his students filtered out of his room, “that door is open.”
FLORIDA STATE
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre

DENVER — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on...
COLORADO STATE
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that “may...
BUFFALO, NY
