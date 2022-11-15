Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
California governor set to release $1B for homelessness
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
Decision in motion to bar death qualification could change capital cases in North Carolina
Closing arguments have been made in the ACLU’s motion to bar the process of death qualification from the capital murder trial of Brandon Hill. An upcoming decision from a superior court judge could change the way capital cases are conducted in North Carolina. Raleigh police say in December 2016,...
Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff's recruits
LOS ANGELES — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a peace...
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less than...
Jeffries makes historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
NEW YORK — A day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York launched a history-making bid Friday to become the first Black person to helm a major political party in Congress as leader of the House Democrats. In a letter to...
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert's brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District...
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV
— Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men,...
New York hasn't licensed any pot shops, yet they abound
NEW YORK — Eager, anxious and frustrated, Yuri Krupitsky is waiting to find out whether he'll get to open one of the first legal recreational marijuana shops in New York state. He wrangled a lengthy application to become one of about 900 hopefuls for a first round of 150...
Tim Moore poised to win record 5th term as NC House speaker
RALEIGH, N.C. — Speaker Tim Moore is again the choice of North Carolina state House Republicans to lead the chamber for the next two years after an internal vote Friday that should bring him history-making longevity at the top. Reelected or new Republican winners of House seats this month...
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
NC counties close the books on 2022 elections
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina counties are closing the books on the 2022 election. Canvass day is when each county certifies the outcome of its election, 10 days after Election Day. It's a fairly lengthy process; every ballot has to be accounted for and the results have to be reconciled.
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility,...
A sign of ‘distress’ for NC economy: unemployment rate up, again
RALEIGH – North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in October 2022, the third consecutive month where the rate has increased following a lengthy period of historically low statewide unemployment. The latest report from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics classified the month-over-month increase as statistically significant as...
N. Carolina unemployment rate rises for 3rd straight month
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s unemployment rate is slowly ratcheting upward by rising slightly for the third consecutive month, according to state Commerce Department figures released on Friday. October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8%, compared to 3.6% in September and 3.5% in August. Before that, the month-over-month...
EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash
WASHINGTON — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant...
NC veteran finds his true calling as a teacher
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Over the last eight years, Christopher Simmons has turned his classroom at Meadowlark Middle School into a safe space for students with special needs. “If they need anything,” he said one afternoon after the last of his students filtered out of his room, “that door is open.”
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on...
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that “may...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0