The Red Springs Parks and Recreation’s first- to fourth-grade cheerleading team won first place in the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Spirit Night competition held Nov. 3 in Pembroke. Coach Brianna McBryde is very proud of her girls and happy they were able to experience this, she said. Contributed photo | Brianna McBryde

