The Warm the Children campaign is underway through the Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville and donations can be made to the program now. Organizer Nikki Chambers kicked off the initiative with the club recently, saying they’re looking for volunteers for helping with shopping and seeking more donations to help keep local children in warm clothing this winter. She says the shopping kicks off November 28 and they’re supporting roughly 250 children this year.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO