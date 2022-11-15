Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
Warm the Children fundraising campaign underway locally
The Warm the Children campaign is underway through the Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville and donations can be made to the program now. Organizer Nikki Chambers kicked off the initiative with the club recently, saying they’re looking for volunteers for helping with shopping and seeking more donations to help keep local children in warm clothing this winter. She says the shopping kicks off November 28 and they’re supporting roughly 250 children this year.
lite987whop.com
Christian County elementary schools earn Purple Star Designation
All eight elementary schools in Christian County have received a Purple Star Designation from the Kentucky Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities. According to a news release, the Purple Star Program is part of the Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities’ Strategies to strengthen the resiliency...
lite987whop.com
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
lite987whop.com
Patricia Comperry
(Age 86, of Clarksville, TN) Graveside service will be held in Pulaski, TN at a later date. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Alan Neal Whittinghill
(Age 61, of Russellville) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday November 19th at 2pm at the Glory Bound Church in Russellville. Visitation will be Saturday from 12noon till the service hour.
lite987whop.com
Clarksville PD investigating Pine Mountain Road shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting from Tuesday afternoon that sent the victim to a Nashville hospital. According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive around 12:36 p.m. A short time a later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Health Hospital with a victim with a gunshot wound—they were flown to a Nashville hospital and their status is currently unknown.
lite987whop.com
Charlene Miller Arvin
(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Wednesday November 16th at 10am at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 8 at the funeral home.
lite987whop.com
Arvil Roberts
(Age 82, of Sharon Grove) Funeral service will be Thursday November 17th at 1pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Gant Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at the Todd County Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Woman injured in rear end collision
A local woman was injured in a rear-end collision Monday afternoon on South Virginia Street. It happened about 3 p.m., with a report from Hopkinsville police saying 18-year old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the 1900 block of South Virginia. He said he attempted to stop with traffic, but his vehicle still rear-ended a car driven by 40-year old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville.
lite987whop.com
Shorthanded Warriors Top CCS Thanks to Massive Night From Robles
Coming off a great showing in the KCAA tip-off tournament, HCA would host another gritty and fantastic opponent. This time from across state lines. Clarksville Christian came to town and you could tell it would be a game even during JV with the energy in the building. Unfortunately the Warriors...
lite987whop.com
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
lite987whop.com
Competency hearing set for felony assault suspect
A competency hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly caused major injuries to a 43-year old Pembroke woman during the assault, including multiple broken bones. The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
lite987whop.com
Attorneys going over evidence in attempted fetal homicide case
Attorneys are needing more time to go over evidence in the case of a local man charged with attempted fetal homicide. Public Defender Eric Bearden represents Tyquarius Stubbs and told Judge John Atkins he and the Commonwealth are attempting to look over all of the medical records in the case before proceeding further.
lite987whop.com
Suspect convicted in 2021 Elkton stabbing
A two-day trial ended Tuesday in Todd Circuit Court with a man convicted of felony assault for allegedly stabbing his step-father during an altercation in February of last year. Elkton police were called to 107 Morningside Drive on February 3, 2021 regarding a domestic altercation in progress and were talking...
lite987whop.com
Bond motion denied for suspect in Sharpe Street murder case
Bond reduction was denied Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit court for one of the suspects in the October 26, 2021 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville. Attorney Olivia Adams is asking for bond to be reduced from $750,000 for...
lite987whop.com
Crofton man charged with possessing stolen gun
A Crofton man was arrested Tuesday morning in Hopkinsville for allegedly being in possession of a stolen gun. A Hopkinsville police officer stopped 28-year old Randolph Scott of Crofton for not wearing his seatbelt in the area of the Fort Campbell Boulevard McDonalds and an arrest citation says there was an odor of marijuana coming from his car.
lite987whop.com
Report: Restaurant employee threatened by customer who left without paying
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman threatened a restaurant employee while leaving with an unpaid bill Tuesday night. The incident report says the customer left Buffalo Wild Wings a little after 10 p.m. and threatened to kill a female employee during the course of the incident, which is being investigated as second-degree robbery.
Comments / 0