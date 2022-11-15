ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech board engages in discussion about university’s economic impact

Virginia Tech’s leadership in spurring economic development and driving job creation across the Commonwealth of Virginia was highlighted during the university’s November Board of Visitors meeting. Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership; Lance Collins, vice president and executive director of the Virginia...
Make a difference by supporting charities through the Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign

The Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign (CVC) is an easy and convenient way for employees to support a wide range of not-for-profit health and human services organizations. A donation of $50 can provide a week of meals for home-bound senior citizens. Just $35 can provide a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four. No donation is too small. Even a $5 donation can make a difference in someone’s life.
