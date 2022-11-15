ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

blockworks.co

Crypto Lenders Keep Pausing Withdrawals Citing FTX Exposure

The sudden demise of FTX has apparently made servicing withdrawals impossible for some remaining crypto lenders. An investment firm run by bitcoin backer Simon Dixon has canceled plans to acquire embattled crypto lender SALT, which has suspended withdrawals over exposure to FTX. Dixon’s investment unit BnkToTheFuture said Tuesday it tore...
CoinTelegraph

Grayscale cites security concerns for withholding on-chain proof of reserves

Cryptocurrency investment product provider Grayscale Investments has refused to provide on-chain proof of reserves or wallet addresses to show the underlying assets of its digital currency products citing “security concerns.”. In a Nov. 18 Twitter thread addressing investor concerns, Grayscale laid out information regarding the security and storage of...
blockworks.co

Binance’s CZ Looking Into Acquiring Genesis Loan Book: Source

A source suggests that Genesis’ loan book may not be up for grabs, even as it pauses withdrawals. It started with CZ. It might end with CZ. The founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is reported to be interested in acquiring Genesis’ loan book. Blockworks...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance Moved $2.7B Out of its Proof of Reserves Wallet

Binance is under backlash from the cryptocurrency community after moving $2.7 billion (USDT) from their proof-of-reserves wallet barely 20 hours after posting their proof-of-reserves article on November 10th. According to the Reddit post, the wallet is not disclosed or identified as a Binance wallet, and it is not included in...
coingeek.com

Genesis suspends withdrawals amid digital currency industry meltdown

Another domino has officially fallen in the digital currency crash sparked by FTX earlier this month. Confirming rumors that began earlier this week, Genesis Global Capital has suspended withdrawals. It’s the latest digital currency lending program to do so since Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and others filed for bankruptcy in early 2022.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...

