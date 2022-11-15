Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
Genesis Debt Entices Market Maker B2C2
The liquidity provider B2C2 is in talks to purchase some of Genesis’ short-term loans at a discount. Genesis’ crypto lending division paused redemptions on more than $2 billion of loans just this morning in New York. And fellow lender B2C2 is already looking to profit from the firm’s plight.
blockworks.co
‘Bare-bones’ FTX Bankruptcy Filings Are Likely Bad Investor Omen, Lawyers Say
More details on FTX’s assets, creditors and overall plans are needed before evaluating its credibility, attorneys say. The “bare bones” initial bankruptcy filings submitted by FTX could portend a poor outcome for customers with frozen funds, partners at law firm Kleinberg Kaplan told Blockworks. FTX has been...
blockworks.co
As SBF Disses Regulators, FTX Disowns SBF
Sam Bankman-Fried is having a moment, equal parts baffling and infuriating, after a late night Twitter interview. Directly after outlandish new comments from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried became public, FTX’s new CEO took a moment to distance the company from the exchange’s former leader. In an interview with...
blockworks.co
Binance’s CZ Looking Into Acquiring Genesis Loan Book: Source
A source suggests that Genesis’ loan book may not be up for grabs, even as it pauses withdrawals. It started with CZ. It might end with CZ. The founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is reported to be interested in acquiring Genesis’ loan book. Blockworks...
blockworks.co
GUSD Borrow Rates Spike From Brief Hysteria
A misunderstanding saw GUSD lending rates spring to 73% on Aave this morning. Borrowing rates of Gemini’s stablecoin GUSD jumped to upwards of 83% on decentralized lending platform Aave on Wednesday morning after the centralized exchange announced that it would be halting the Gemini Earn program. Gemini is among...
blockworks.co
CFTC Commissioner: Too Soon To Say if FTX Crisis Was Intentional
One FTX subsidiary is notably absent from the bankruptcy filing, the commissioner pointed out. When it comes to unpacking what exactly happened to now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, it’s far too soon to tell what risk management or regulatory errors were made — if any — a CFTC commissioner said Wednesday.
blockworks.co
Solana’s 54% TVL Plunge Leads DeFi Decline
TVL is easily affected by market conditions, so the carnage left by FTX’s wake could be to blame. The total value locked (TVL) across major DeFi protocols — as well as related smart contracts — has dipped outside the bounds of typical volatility since the collapse of FTX.
Dozens of countries demand fossil fuel phase-out in final Cop27 decision as talks go to wire
Dozens of countries have demanded that the final Cop27 pact put the world on a path to phasing out all fossil fuels as negotiations went down to the wire on Saturday, The latest draft agreement from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit has failed once again to include a call to wind down fossil fuel use, the primary cause of the global climate crisis.Late on Saturday afternoon, the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), an informal group of around 60 countries including small island states and vulnerable nations, demanded more.“We must emerge from Cop27 with a package of outcomes that keeps 1.5C alive...
blockworks.co
Gemini Exchange Suffers Temporary Outage, Citing ‘Site Maintenance’
Gemini users temporarily lost access to the exchange Wednesday following an announcement the company was pausing its Earn product, but the outage was apparently due to an unrelated server issue. Gemini Earn paused withdrawals Wednesday after prime broker Genesis, halted customer redemptions and new loan originations within its lending division.
blockworks.co
Don’t Scrap Current Crypto Policy Proposals Just Yet, Rep. Says
Venture capitalists should have been asking FTX more questions, congressman says. Lawmakers can only do so much when it comes to investor protections, Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D. Mass., said Wednesday — and FTX is the latest example. “Investors need to be doing much more due diligence,” Auchincloss said at...
Comments / 0